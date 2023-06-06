BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A more than century-old restaurant chain - known for its made-on-site root beer and "all American food" - no longer has a presence in the Lehigh Valley.
A&W, the Lexington, Kentucky-based chain serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and more, closed about a month ago at 2184 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
The eatery was the quick-service brand's only Lehigh Valley location.
The Bethlehem site that it had shared with another quick-service chain, KFC, is undergoing renovations and is now home to just KFC.
Mentions of A&W on drive-thru and roadside signage have been blacked out, and KFC's drive-thru remains open during renovations.
"The franchisee at Bethlehem location elected not to renew his agreement with A&W," Liz Bazner, senior director of marketing with A&W Restaurants, Inc., said in a written statement. "We wish him all the best with his future plans. Although we aren’t targeting this market for new growth specifically we are actively franchising and welcome any interested parties to visit awfranchising.com to learn more about owning an A&W restaurant."
A&W was founded in June 1919 in Lodi, California, with the first mug of root beer being served at a homecoming parade for World War I veterans.
Today, there are more than 900 A&W locations in 42 U.S. states and Asia, of which approximately 300 are co-branded with KFC or Long John Silver's. The remaining are single-brand A&W units, including nearly 100 gas and convenience store locations.
Regional locations operate in North Manheim Township, Schuylkill County; and Dickson City, Lackawanna County.
Restaurants serve the brand's famous root beer, based on the original 1919 recipe and made fresh at each location with cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries.
In addition to the root beer, served in frosty mugs, the restaurants also offer various food items, including signature Papa Burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, Coney and Coney cheese dogs and Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.
Sweet treats include shakes, sundaes, floats and "Polar Swirls."
A partnership of domestic and international franchisees bought A&W in late 2011 from YUM! Brands, Inc.