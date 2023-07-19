BETHLEHEM, Pa. – There's a new convenient lodging option for individuals flying in and out of the Lehigh Valley.
Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's All Suites portfolio, on Tuesday opened its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Allentown-Bethlehem Airport, at 2011 City Line Road in Bethlehem.
The newly constructed, four-story hotel is roughly one mile from Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 117 suites and "a range of value, tech-focused, and eco-conscious amenities," according to a news release.
It is suitable for the long-term-stay consumer, the sports and leisure traveler, and the local business community.
“I am excited to bring the Home2 Extended Suites concept to the Lehigh Valley,” Shantelle Williams, the hotel's general manager, said in the release. “Our proximity to Lehigh Valley International Airport, and Coca Cola Park as well as beautiful views of Blue Mountain to the North and South Mountain to the South will make the Home2 Suites Allentown-Bethlehem Airport a home away from home for all travelers.”
Owned and managed by Joshi Hotel Group, Home2 Suites by Hilton Allentown-Bethlehem Airport offers all-suite accommodations with fully-accessorized kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference.
The pet-friendly hotel features complimentary internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast.
Guests also can enjoy an outdoor/indoor saline pool, fire pit and grill area.
“Home2 Suites by Hilton Allentown Bethlehem Airport shares its dedication to exceptional service, outstanding amenities, and the warmest of welcomes with its three sister properties: Hilton Garden Inn Allentown Bethlehem Airport, Staybridge Suites Allentown Bethlehem Airport and Four Points by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley," said Andrea C. Weismiller of Joshi Hotel Group. “Together, these four distinctive hotels form a collection that embodies our commitment to excellence in the Lehigh Valley hospitality scene.”
Home2 Suites by Hilton, which has nearly 590 open hotels and more than 670 in development, is one of Hilton's fastest growing brands, with "a mid-tier, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and inspired amenities for cost-conscious guests and their pets."
Home2 Suites by Hilton Allentown-Bethlehem Airport participates in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Allentown-Bethlehem Airport or call 610-735-2200.