Two regional outposts of a popular quick-service restaurant chain are temporarily shuttering for building improvements.
Chick-fil-A locations at 6379 Hamilton Blvd. in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County and 602 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, Bucks County are closing for remodeling and are expected to reopen in the summer.
The Richland eatery, just north of Quakertown, closed on May 10 and is set to reopen at an unspecified time this summer, while the Lower Macungie eatery will close on Thursday, May 18, and reopen in early to mid-August, according to announcements on the business' Facebook pages.
In October, the Lower Macungie Planning Commission approved a modified plan of a Chick-fil-A restaurant that involves a 300-square-foot addition to the existing building. That will be utilized for more kitchen and food preparation space.
The plan also includes an additional drive-thru lane, resulting in a dual drive-thru setup and accompanying canopies. The dual drive-thru lanes will be used for both meal ordering and delivery.
Chick-fil-A officials said the renovations would improve operations and decrease traffic congestion. Conditions associated with approval included modifying parking, lighting design and landscaping.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is known for its grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, "Chick-n-Strips" and waffle fries.
Represented by more than 170,000 team members, operators and staff, Chick-fil-A restaurants serve guests at more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.