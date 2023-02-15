ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "This has been our life, this is what we've been doing," said Matthew Wursta, owner of Willy Joe's.
The Lehigh Valley is saying goodbye to two long-time hot dog shops.
Willy Joe's is shutting down their Lehigh Street joint in Allentown and Pete's Hot Dog Shop is closing their doors in Bethlehem.
"It's very sad because it's been here forever," said Effie Ramirez, owner of Pete's Hot Dog Shop.
Effie Ramirez looks back on the 35 years her family has been involved in the business.
"My brother and my sisters and I took turns while we were at college," said Ramirez.
"My children grew up sitting in these booths right here. We're part of history."
But now, the late-night hot dog runs, the sports victory celebrations, and after-school hangouts are all coming to an emotional end.
As her youngest child gets ready to graduate college, Ramirez says it's time to close this chapter, too.
"Weve been crying a lot over the last couple of months. It's just difficult all around," said Ramirez.
"It's very sad, but we need to move on."
And over in Allentown, things are equally emotional, as Willy Joe's is closing one of their two locations. The other is run by a business partner.
"I wish I could keep doing it," said Wursta. "Can't keep working like this. We're falling apart."
Wursta says it's been nearly impossible to find employees, something his family of five can't bear for much longer.
"I'm getting older, my family's getting older, we can't do it every day," said Wursta.
And as both owners look back on the years working side by side with their families, they can't help but recognize the customers who got them this far.
"My customers, you have no idea how much it means. They've been incredible, 38 years," said Wursta.
"I just wanna say thank you for coming and supporting my family," said Ramirez.