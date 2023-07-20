WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail roster is continuing to change in Whitehall Township.
The two-story shopping center, at MacArthur Road and Route 22, recently bid farewell to two more tenants as another business prepares to welcome customers.
Store closures in recent weeks include All Weather Selvedge, a business specializing in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics; and Track 23, a fashion company offering modern men's and women's apparel and accessories for all seasons.
All Weather Selvedge opened in April in the former Chrystols Shoetique space on the mall's upper level.
Owner Andre Williams, a 2010 Parkland High School graduate and former NFL running back with the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers, got the idea for All Weather Selvedge following years of difficulty finding jeans that could fit him properly.
After tearing some pairs of jeans over the years due to his athletic build, he decided to partner with a design team to create an athletic fit, with more room in the thigh area.
Before opening a store at the Lehigh Valley Mall, Williams operated another brick-and-mortar location of the business at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township.
"It's been long overdue but im going to make a full transition online with all my products and services," reads a July 8 post on All Weather Selvedge's Facebook page. "... See you guys on the web!"
Track 23 opened in late 2020 in the lower-level space that previously housed Modell’s Sporting Goods.
The business no longer has a brick-and-mortar presence in the Lehigh Valley, but customers can shop jeans, hoodies and other fashions online at shoptrack23.com.
A Track 23 spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Joining the retail roster
Some good news for the Lehigh Valley Mall is the addition of a national chain empowering customers to look and feel their best.
Face Foundrié, a chain of all-inclusive focused facial bars, is set to open Friday, July 21, in the Lehigh Valley Mall's outdoor lifestyle center, next to Warby Parker, according to Cheyanne Thurston, Face Foundrié's vice president of marketing.
Face Foundrié offers "cutting edge services, accessible pricing, and an extensively trained staff of experts that deeply care," according to the business' mission statement.
"Our goal is to provide efficient and effective services for all things face: facials, lashes, brows and skincare," the statement continues.
Face Foundrié offers a half dozen, 40-minute focused facials, featuring "results-driven service with the perfect touch of relaxation."
Popular facials include the Sculpt, "essentially a workout for your face," which uses Hungarian massage and facial cupping to lift, tone and sculpt the face (helps reduce puffiness, promote lymphatic drainage and boost circulation); Cryo Queen, which uses cryotherapy to increase collagen production and boost radiance (cold therapy stimulates blood flow and circulation helping with all skin concern); and Dermababe, which gently removes the top layer of dead skin and peach fuzz to provide a deep exfoliation (allowing the skin to better absorb and use other products).
Customers can level up their facial by choosing an enhancement such as collagen mask, dermaplaning, LED light therapy, or chemical peel to target specific skin concerns.
There are also other services such as brow wax and shapes, brow lamination, eyelash extensions and mini facials, which the business describes as "20 minutes of skincare heaven," along with retail items such as cleansers, moisturizers, toners, serums, exfoliants and lip balms.
Face Foundrié has more than 40 locations open or coming soon across the country, including another coming-soon location at the King of Prussia Mall.
"We are super excited to be coming to Lehigh!" Thurston said. "... The company currently has 23 stores across the country and is expected to end 2023 at 60 locations."
Face Foundrie will follow another new mall retailer, Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand with gemstone-inspired collections that include fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods and beauty, which opened June 30 in outdoor lifestyle center.
On-the-move businesses
Other Lehigh Valley Mall businesses are on the move.
The Unique Boutique, a store carrying handmade gifts, home decor, personal care products and other items from more than 50 local vendors, held a grand opening in May in the mall's outdoor lifestyle center.
The space previously housed Williams-Sonoma, a worldwide kitchenware, dinnerware and home furnishings retailer that closed its Whitehall location in January after 15 years of business.
The Unique Boutique, formerly known as the Small Business Gallery, originally opened in November 2021 on the mall's lower level, near Macy's, owner Jennifer Smith said.
Its move to the lifestyle center is temporary as Victoria's Secret has moved into The Unique Boutique's former storefront as renovations take place in the fashion retailer's original space.
Smith anticipates moving The Unique Boutique back into its original space in early fall, "probably in October," she said.
"It's really great to see the store doing so well and the community continuing to support these small businesses," Smith said. "When I first opened the storefront in late 2021, it was only supposed to be for two months during the holidays, but I decided to keep it going year-round because it did so well."
Victoria's Secret, the longtime retailer known for its signature bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear and athleisure and swim apparel, is expected to move back into its original lower-level space (a few doors down from its temporary location) following the completion of renovations in late summer, manager Julia Malave said.
The transition will include Pink - Victoria's Secret's sister brand - moving across the hallway from its current location to part of the redesigned space next to Victoria's Secret, Malave said.
To allow for Pink's upcoming relocation, Blue Monkey Vapes - a store selling e-liquids and vaping devices and accessories - recently moved to the mall's second-level space that was previously home to Things Remembered, which closed earlier this year.
Blue Monkey had been in its lower-level space for about four years and before that, it operated as a mall kiosk for another four years, store associate Chris Naegel said.
Blue Monkey, with roughly two dozen locations in several states, offers hundreds of flavors of e-liquids. Popular brands include Hi Drip, Bad Drip, Sad Boy and Juice Head.
In its new, second-level space, Blue Monkey expanded its merchandise mix to include candy, chips and other snacks.
Also on the move at the Lehigh Valley Mall is Cloud City, which is expected to move on Aug. 1 from its roughly year-old spot on the mall's second level (former Disney Store space) to a newly renovated, second-level spot near Macy's.
The store's forthcoming location previously housed VR Cafe, an entertainment facility offering virtual reality gaming options, which closed in April.
At its new location, Cloud City - which buys, sells and trades games, comics, toys and collectibles - will have about 800 square feet of additional floor space for its retail displays as well as tournaments and other organized play events for Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dungeons & Dragons and other games, an owner said.
Cloud City was established in 2013 and previously had a couple of Emmaus area stores before moving its Lehigh County operations to Whitehall last year.
A second location of the business opened at the Palmer Park Mall in April 2021.
Finally, Barnes & Noble, the largest retail bookseller in the United States with roughly 600 stores across the country, will temporarily close its Lehigh Valley Mall store on Sunday, before a temporary store opens in the fall in the former Tracker 23 space.
A "50% off almost everything" is currently underway.
Following the temporary store location, the bookseller expects to then reopen in its original, lower-level space near the mall's main entrance next year.
"Our temporary bookstore will be located just a few hundred yards away and is expected to open in early October," a post on the store's Facebook page reads. "Our last day before we start our redesign will be Sunday July 23, 2023, with plans to reopen in the same space in 2024."
"This move offers us a huge opportunity to feature our stunning new store design and revamped B&N Café. Our shelves will be stocked with all the bestsellers and hidden gems you know and love - our world-class book selection, the best toys and games, expansive vinyl collection and more."
All of these transitions follow other recent Lehigh Valley Mall moves, including wireless carrier T-Mobile, which moved from its lower-level spot near Boscov's to a larger lower-level space between Better Life with Bry and L'amour; toy store Toys Toys, which moved from its lower-level space near the mall's main entrance to T-Mobile's former lower-level space; and Pepper Palace, a retail chain selling all-natural hot sauces, barbecue sauces, wing sauces, salsas, seasonings and dry rubs, which relocated from the mall's outdoor lifestyle center to an interior space on the first level, between Verizon and Hamsa Exoticz.
Bidding farewell
The departures of All Weather Selvedge and Track 23 follow a string of other closures at the mall over the past year.
Retailers that left the mall in the winter and spring include Things Remembered, a retailer of personalized gifts; Country Memories, a store selling country collectibles, gifts and home decor; VR Cafe, a "modern-aged arcade" offering virtual reality gaming; and Vera Bradley, a designer of women’s handbags, backpacks, tote bags, luggage, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts.
A couple of other storefront vacancies have also popped up in recent months.
First, Time After Time, a store offering sales of watches and watch accessories along with watch repair, has closed on the lower level near Swarovski Crystal.
Second, T-Mobile, offering a variety of wireless plans, cell phones and accessories, recently closed on the mall's upper level near Claire's Accessories. T-Mobile continues to operate a location on the mall's lower level.
Other mall vacancies include the former Bravo!, Almost Vegan and Ruby Tuesday spaces.
A mall spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking information about potential new tenants.