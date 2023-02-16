ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fans of the Chalupa Supreme, Nachos BellGrande, Shrimp Tackle Box and Spicy Chicken Sandwich have two new options to frequent in Allentown.
Quick-service chain Popeyes - known for its fried chicken, biscuits and other Southern favorites - opened in late December at 1935 S. Fourth St. on the city's South Side, while quick-service chain Taco Bell - known for its made-to-order tacos, burritos and other Mexican-inspired dishes - opened directly next door in early January at 301 Cooper St., just off South Fourth Street.
The newly constructed eateries join a bevy of other quick-service brands, including Dunkin', Wendy's, Burger King, KFC and McDonald’s, operating on a roughly one-mile stretch of South Fourth Street between Emmaus and Chapel avenues.
The 2,145-square-foot Popeye's is operating on the site of a former Checker's eatery, which crews transported to another location last year. Dine-in and drive-thru service are available.
The 2,753-square-foot Taco Bell is operating on a lot adjacent to a Wells Fargo bank branch. Indoor seating is available for 66 customers, with additional outdoor seating available on a covered outdoor patio. The restaurant also features drive-thru service.
Popeyes, which originated in New Orleans in 1972, is part of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also owns Burger King, Tim Hortons and Firehouse Subs.
Popeyes has more than 3,700 restaurants globally, including other regional Popeyes locations on Hanover Avenue in Allentown, MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, South West End Boulevard in Quakertown, North Ninth Street in Stroud Township, North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, East High Street in Pottstown and North Broad Street in Hatfield Township.
Another Popeyes restaurant with a drive-thru has been proposed at 701 N. 19th St. in Allentown.
Menu highlights include a wide array of chicken options, including nuggets, tenders, sandwiches and signature chicken boxes and meals; seafood selections such as a classic flounder fish sandwich and quarter-pound popcorn shrimp meal; and sides such as coleslaw, homestyle mac and cheese and mashed potatoes with cajun gravy.
The new Popeyes eatery is operating about a half mile south of a former Popeyes location, which abruptly shuttered in 2014. That South Fourth Street site is now home to Braza & Candela, a restaurant specializing in charcoal-broiled chicken.
Taco Bell, founded by Glen Bell in Downey, California in 1962, is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., which also owns Burger King, Pizza Hut and other popular restaurant chains.
Taco Bell and its more than 350 franchise organizations serve more than 42 million customers each week through nearly 7,000 restaurants across the nation, including around two dozen regional locations, as well as through its mobile, desktop and delivery ordering services.
Overseas, Taco Bell has more than 250 restaurants, with plans to add 2,000 more restaurants internationally within the next decade.
From breakfast to late night, Taco Bell serves made-to-order and customizable dishes, including crunchy and soft tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos.
Other menu highlights include specialties such as Mexican pizzas, chicken chipotle melts and cheesy gordita crunches; and sides and sweets such as black beans and rice, cheesy fiesta potatoes and cinnamon twists.