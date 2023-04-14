WEST READING, Pa. - Three weeks after a deadly explosion shook the West Reading community, the borough is celebrating some much welcome good news in its local business scene.
On Friday, April 14, the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation will host grand opening events for two new businesses - Winnie Tea Bar, at 725 Penn Ave., at 5 p.m.; and Tinsel & Twig, at 12A S. Fifth Ave., at 5:30 p.m.
West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag will be in attendance for the ribbon cuttings.
Winnie Tea Bar, a counter-service eatery with indoor seating available, offers boba tea, fruit tea, coffee, shakes, cakes and more.
The business serves freshly prepared milk teas such as brown sugar, coconut and matcha; fruit teas such as honeydew green tea, lychee rose green tea and strawberry lemonade green tea; superfruit teas such a mango passion tea, grapefruit chia tea and peach tea with pulp; and slushies such as passionfruit, pineapple and taro.
Customers can choose their sugar and ice levels as well as their topping (tapioca, crystal boba, rainbow jelly, aloe jelly or fruit-flavored popping boba). Select slushies are also available with cheese foam.
Other drink menu highlights include shakes such as mango, peach and strawberry; coffee selections such as Americano, lattes and mocha; hot tea such as jasmine green, white peach and rose oolong; and refresher drinks such as kumquat lemon, peach mango and rose lime.
There are also desserts such as chestnut cake, coffee cake rolls, Swiss milk rolls and strawberry cake.
Winnie Tea Bar is open 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Info: 610-743-5754.
Tinsel & Twig, owned and operated by Cara Dzurek of Exeter Township, offers a wide array of laser-engraved items, including decorative signs, housewares, jewelry and gifts.
Customers can shop pre-made items or have custom pieces made.
"The premise is to focus on custom pieces," Dzurek said. "So, for example, when you come into the shop, you'll see a wall of cutting boards, where you could pick a cutting board to have a specific design put on for yourself, a gift or an event. There are also other wood and acrylic items, housewares, men's and women's items, wedding decor, bridesmaids' gifts and so forth."
Dzurek previously sold her items at Cat's Craft Corner in Douglassville before deciding to open her own store in West Reading.
Customers can shop a wide array of laser-engraved items, including wooden coasters, serving trays, kitchen utensils and address signs. The business also offers T-shirt printing along with custom hats and other fashion accessories.
Friday's grand opening, featuring door prizes and refreshments, will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Going forward, store hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: 702-300-0973.