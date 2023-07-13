EASTON, Pa. - A young entrepreneur was thrilled when a new space at Easton's Silk Mill finally opened up. She gave it a complete makeover and now, she's counting down the days until her brunch restaurant opens its doors.
"We got a quote that says 'catch you on the flip side,' since we flip pancakes, that's going on this wall," said Raven Gabriele, the owner of The Raven 96.
The Silk Mill's latest addition is The Raven 96.
"We're planning to open on July 22," said Raven Gabriele.
The 26-year-old started working in the food industry a decade ago.
"I really just loved working in the restaurant, and it just kept growing from there," said Raven Gabriele.
The Nazareth Area High School grad worked her way up from server, to bartender and even general manager. She scooped up a business management and marketing degree at Kutztown University, and now, she's an owner.
The breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will offer full table service, as well as takeout.
"I want people to take pictures here," Gabriele said about her main greenery wall. "For Mother's Day, I plan to put real flowers in here. For Halloween, pumpkins, a skeleton...I'm just excited for it to be filled with people."
There are already about ten employees. Plus, it's a family affair.
Gabriele's mom and dad, and her sister Morgan Gabriele, will all be working there, too.
"My sister is actually the person who introduced me to the restaurant industry," said Morgan Gabriele. "I'm really excited to work together again."
"I definitely want to do events here," said Raven Gabriele. "I'm definitely looking into doing catering as well."
The restaurant is BYOB, though it's partnering with County Seat Spirits, which is in the same building. Customers will be able to order alcohol from there, and County Seat will deliver it to their tables at The Raven 96.