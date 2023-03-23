WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The arrival of spring is bringing a flurry of changes to the Lehigh Valley Mall.
Three businesses are coming soon, two others are relocating and another is nearing its end at the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 in Whitehall Township.
Joining the retail roster
All Weather Selvedge, specializing in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics, has a target opening date of April 1, owner Andre Williams said. The store will occupy a second-level space previously occupied by Chrystols Shoetique.
Williams, a 2010 Parkland High School graduate and former New York Giants and San Diego Chargers running back, got the idea for All Weather Selvedge following years of difficulty finding jeans that could fit properly.
After tearing some pairs of jeans over the years due to his athletic build, he decided to partner with a design team to create an athletic fit, with more room in the thigh area.
The selvedge denim is higher quality and made in smaller batches with a continuous thread.
Sister brands of All Weather Selvedge (also known as AW Selvedge) include DKShin, featuring men's and women's jeans crafted from stretch denim and accented with genuine leather patches, biker-inspired stitching and a concealed hook and zip fastening; and Runningman Shoes, offering lowtop leather shoes with an untreated rubber cupsole, a hidden slip-on construction and lambskin interior.
At his new store, Williams also is looking to offer hoodies and shirts, which will be produced in collaboration with Ohio-based Union Athletic Wear.
He also wants to carry boxers and socks, he said. Ladies athleticwear is coming in the fall.
Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand with gemstone-inspired collections that include fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods and beauty, is expected to open this summer in the mall's outdoor lifestyle center, near Lululemon.
Founder Kendra Scott has always had a love of natural gemstones, and when she noticed a void in the jewelry market for quality styles and stones at an affordable price, she decided to create them herself.
"Through the use of natural materials, including genuine stone and shell, we create quality, affordable luxury products that make fashion and its trends truly accessible," a message on the business' website reads.
Scott established the business in 2002 as a new mom with limited resources and a big dream, according to a description on the business' Facebook page. She also created a culture that allowed her to put family first.
"Family will always come first at Kendra Scott and you, my customers, are a part of that family," she wrote.
Texas-based Kendra Scott has more than 130 retail stores nationwide, including other Pennsylvania outposts at King of Prussia Mall; Suburban Square in Ardmore, Montgomery County; and in Pittsburgh.
The brand's jewelry also can be found at prominent retailers such as Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
"The [Whitehall] store will offer a variety of Kendra Scott jewelry including fine, demi-fine, fashion, watches and Scott Bro. by Kendra Scott, our mens collection," said Farial Moss, Kendra Scott's public relations director. "We will also have our Color Bar, which allows customers to design their own pieces by choosing the metal, the shape, the size, the stones, and offer on-site engraving."
Face Foundrié, a chain of all-inclusive focused facial bars, is expected to open in late summer in the mall's outdoor lifestyle center, next to Warby Parker.
Face Foundrié empowers customers to look and feel their best "by providing cutting edge services, accessible pricing, and an extensively trained staff of experts that deeply care," according to the business' mission statement.
"Our goal is to provide efficient and effective services for all things face: facials, lashes, brows and skincare," the statement continues.
Face Foundrié offers a half dozen, 40-minute focused facials, featuring "results-driven service with the perfect touch of relaxation."
Popular facials include the Sculpt, "essentially a workout for your face," which uses Hungarian massage and facial cupping to lift, tone and sculpt the face (helps reduce puffiness, promote lymphatic drainage and boost circulation); Cryo Queen, which uses cryotherapy to increase collagen production and boost radiance (cold therapy stimulates blood flow and circulation helping with all skin concern); and Dermababe, which gently removes the top layer of dead skin and peach fuzz to provide a deep exfoliation (allowing the skin to better absorb and use other products).
Customers can level up their facial by choosing an enhancement such as collagen mask, dermaplaning, LED light therapy or chemical peel to target specific skin concerns.
There are also other services such as brow wax and shapes, brow lamination, eyelash extensions and mini facials, which the business describes as "20 minutes of skincare heaven," along with retail items such as cleansers, moisturizers, toners, serums, exfoliants and lip balms.
Face Foundrié has more than 40 locations open or coming soon across the country, including another coming-soon location at the King of Prussia Mall.
"We are super excited to be coming to Lehigh!" said Cheyanne Thurston, Face Foundrié's vice president of marketing. "... The company currently has 23 stores across the country and is expected to end 2023 at 60 locations. We plan on opening our Lehigh location along with a second location in King of Prussia this summer."
Making moves
Pepper Palace, a retail chain selling all-natural hot sauces, barbecue sauces, wing sauces, salsas, seasonings and dry rubs made by hand in small batches, is relocating from the mall's outdoor lifestyle center to an interior space on the mall's first level, between Verizon and Hamsa Exoticz.
The business has already vacated its former spot and begun moving into its new space, according to John Knoll, retail sales manager of Pepper Palace's Lehigh Valley Mall location.
Face Foundrié is planning to open in Pepper Palace's former space.
"We're excited about our new location and hope to be reopening within a few weeks," Knoll said.
Pepper Palace, with more than 160 retail locations in the United States and Canada, also sells jerky, dip and drink mixes, glazes and marinades, pickled goods, pepper jellies, horseradish and condiments.
The business was founded in 1989 as a mall kiosk in Appleton, Wisconsin, according to Pepper Palace's website.
In 1997, founders Craig and Tanya Migawa moved to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, cashed in their 401(k)s and opened their first full-time location of Pepper Palace in a small storefront on the outskirts of town.
Over the next two years, operations moved to various larger locations before the couple eventually set up shop in Gatlinburg's Mountain Mall - where they occupy a "3,000-square-foot flavor-packed paradise."
In 2008, Pepper Palace expanded further with additional locations in other states, including Florida, Missouri and South Carolina.
Despite the business' growth, the brand’s mission - "to bring flavor and spice to food and to life" - hasn't changed since its early days.
"Chiliheads who can't wait for the [Whitehall store's] reopening can visit some of our other locations such as at Tannersville Crossings and in King of Prussia Mall," Knoll said. "Also, we just had a very successful grand opening for our newest store in the region at Peddler's Village this past weekend!"
T-Mobile, a U.S. wireless carrier, is preparing to move from its lower-level spot near Boscov's to a larger lower-level space between Better Life with Bry and L'amour in the coming months, according to a worker.
T-Mobile, which dubs itself the "Un-carrier," delivers an advanced 4G LTE and nationwide 5G network that will offer "reliable connectivity for all," according to its website.
The carrier's expanded its nationwide 5G network to cover about 315 million Americans (over 90%), and in a few years, it plans to provide 5G to 99% of Americans.
Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.
T-Mobile, which also operates an upper-level location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, offers a variety of wireless plans, cell phones and accessories.
Bidding farewell
Country Memories, an independent retailer selling a wide variety of country collectibles, gifts and home décor, is set to permanently close by mid-April on the mall's upper level, next to the former Chrystols Shoetique, owner Pat Vandak said.
Vandak is retiring from the retail business and has discounted all of her store's items 50%, with the exception of various antiques and stores fixtures (priced as marked).
Customers can shop merchandise such as area rugs, blankets, candles, dish towels, handbags, holiday and seasonal décor, placemats, pillows, wooden signs and wall art.
Country Memories, occupying the former Abercrombie Kids space, has been at the Lehigh Valley Mall for 12 years.
"I've had some really great customers and am so thankful," Vandak said. "It's a very bittersweet closing."
Continuing to evolve
The Lehigh Valley's largest shopping center, spanning roughly 1.2 million square feet, has seen its retail and restaurant lineup continuously fluctuate in recent months.
Vera Bradley, a designer of women's handbags, backpacks, tote bags, luggage, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts, closed in mid-February.
The brand, known for its innovative designs, unique patterns and vibrant colors, had been a tenant of the mall's lifestyle center since 2014.
"We'll miss you!" read a store sign, encouraging customers to shop online at verabradley.com or at Vera Bradley's Lancaster store.
Additionally, Things Remembered — offering thousands of products with a broad range of personalization options — shuttered earlier this year on the mall's upper level.
That closure came amid a Jan. 10 announcement from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. that the gift provider had acquired and added Things Remembered to its e-commerce platform.
Another recent departure was Williams-Sonoma, a worldwide kitchenware, dinnerware and home furnishings retailer, which closed in January. Williams-Sonoma was an original tenant of the mall's 15-year-old lifestyle center.
In response to Williams-Sonoma's closure, Elizabeth DiDuca, the mall's director of marketing and business development, cited several new store openings, including those of And Pose Selfie Studio, Little TrenzSetters Boutique and Better Life with Bry, among others.
"I'm happy to share that Lehigh Valley Mall continues to see an investment into brick-and-mortar retail offerings - with a number of local and national retailers that arrived late last year just in time for the busy holiday shopping season," DiDuca said in a written statement.
In addition to the former Williams-Sonoma and Things Remembered spaces, a handful of other vacancies remain at the Lehigh Valley Mall, including the spaces previously occupied by Ruby Tuesday, Almost Vegan and Bravo! Italian Kitchen.
Openings in December included Lovisa, a worldwide jewelry brand, and Otaku House, a store offering anime merchandise.
Lovisa fills a first-level space that previously housed edible cookie dough chain Dough Life, while Otaku House operates in a second-level space that previously housed Norman's Hallmark.