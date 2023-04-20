POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for three TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce business were held at a new office space in Pottstown on Tuesday.
The chamber celebrated the grand opening of Espresso Yourself Book Café and the offices for Be ReZilient: Healing Through the Arts and the STRIVE Initiative at the building on 249 E. High St.
The entrepreneurship class of The Hill School, a member of TCACC, created this experiential venture led by Twila Fisher, teacher of the class and executive director of Hobart's Run neighborhood initiative.
The coffee shop features used books, bulk products and specialty coffees for sale. Espresso Yourself will be open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
The building also maintains offices for Be ReZilient: Healing Through the Arts, founded by Denise Williams, CEO. Be ReZilient describes itself as an innovative, creative wellness organization that strives to help eradicate the stigma of mental wellness.
It offers educational workshops which focus on areas such as professional development, diversity, equity, inclusion and change management. It also offers support workshops that are designed to help overcome various types of traumas, help manage behavior, process feelings, reduce stress and anxiety, and increase self-esteem.
The STRIVE Initiative, run by David Charles, also holds an office in the new building. STRIVE, which stands for "Strengthening Tomorrow Requires Initiative and Vision Every day," is a mentoring program for Pottstown middle school students to develop relationships to help realize their academic and individual aspirations.
The Hill School's Chair of Engineering Department Hoda Ehsan has established a makerspace office within the shop to add a space to facilitate potentially income-producing ventures for Pottstown residents. The makerspace will provide training and workshops on equipment such as a Cricut machine, 3D printer, Mug Press Machine, and CNC machine. Ehsan will also be offering educational programs for children.
Leaders of all three businesses expressed thanks to those who helped to make the space possible for their organizations.
"Together we will make space for change, express ourselves, strive for greatness and be resilient," Denise Williams, of Be ReZilient, said.