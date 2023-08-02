ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A trio of businesses will begin welcoming customers in the coming months in downtown Allentown.
The pop-up shops - Malaguetona Boutique, AFK Gaming, and Levant Jewelers - will operate out of The Hive retail bays, 107 N. Seventh St., according to an announcement from City Center Investment Corp., which owns the building.
Malaguetona Boutique, a women’s apparel pop-up shop, is expected to open later this month in Suite 120.
Boutique owner Katiuska Francisco is a neighborhood resident and has an established clientele.
AFK Gaming, a pop-up gaming lounge, is set to operate for six months beginning in September in Suite 140.
The lounge, owned and operated by Josh Babayan, will allow up to 14 players to play the latest video games – as part of a team or solo - at an hourly rate.
“Big screen TVs and soft seating will create an environment for gamers or coworkers to bond and team build,” the news release states.
Levant Jewelers, a custom jeweler and repair pop-up shop, will operate for a minimum of 18 months beginning in early October in Suite 130, according to Charbel Fustakgi, who is operating the business with his brother.
The brothers learned the craft from their father.
“With more than 35 years of industry experience, they will offer a diverse collection of fine jewelry and luxurious timepieces and provide same-day repairs, polishing, cleaning and more,” the release states. “They place a strong emphasis on exceptional craftsmanship and personalized customer experiences.”