ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Three weeks before spring, a bevy of businesses are blossoming in downtown Allentown.
Two retailers - Properly Laced and The Dollhouse & Co. - are expanding with permanent locations, while two others - OG Boutique and High Vibration Wellness - are set to open pop-up shops in the coming weeks.
City Center Investment Corp., the real estate development company revitalizing downtown Allentown, made the announcements on Tuesday.
“It is always great when a pop-up retailer decides their location in downtown Allentown worked so well that they want to stay longer,” Megan Colon, City Center leasing specialist, said in a news release. “The established retail in downtown Allentown is fabulous, diverse and continues to grow. We are excited for Properly Laced and Dollhouse to sign long-term leases, and we are thrilled to welcome OG Boutique and High Vibrations Wellness to Downtown Allentown.”
Details on the retailers:
Properly Laced, tentatively set to open April 1 at The Hive Live/Work Units, 107 N. Seventh St., Suite 110
Properly Laced is a sneaker boutique selling authentic styles from tops brands like Nike, Jordan and Yeezy. The unique styles are difficult to find in mall stores and large chain retailers, co-owner Aaron Millan said.
Millan and his partner, Willie Burns, have been operating Properly Laced in downtown Allentown via a pop-up shop on North Ninth Street since late October.
The business also has a roughly year-old location on East Third Street in south Bethlehem.
"We've done really well in Allentown and decided to take it to the next step," Millan said. "So, we're closing up the pop-up and opening a permanent location."
Downtown Dollhouse & Co. Lash and Brow House, expected to open early April at 26 N. 6th St., Suite 160
The Dollhouse & Co. is an established lash and brow house, which is moving from its two-year-old location on Oxford Drive on Allentown's South Side.
The business' new downtown location will feature a bigger, open-concept layout, owner Miranda Bloch said.
It will continue to offer lash and brow services, including lash extensions, lash lifts and tints and brow lamination, along with private beauty, lash, and brow trainings for industry professionals.
Bloch has a passion for teaching lash classes, and the business' new location also will continue its online mentorship programs. Lash products and other retail items will expand at the new location, Bloch said.
OG Boutique, opening March 11 at ArtsWalk Annex, 27 N. 7th St., Suite 3
OG Boutique specializes in new, vintage and repurposed designer clothing, footwear and accessories, along with permanent jewelry.
The business offers upscale consignment, and individuals are encouraged to bring their luxury pieces before opening day (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 3-10) for a special consignment rate.
OG Boutique owner Tabitha Gehret has been selling new and vintage repurposed designer clothes and accessories online since 2022 and has found great success.
Clothing, shoes and accessories such as hats, handbags, jewelry and sunglasses are geared toward women. Brands include Armani, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Coach, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Tom Ford, among others, and all goods are fully authenticated.
Gehret would like to test her business as a brick-and-mortar store in downtown Allentown due to the traffic, demographics, and growth of the city.
Additionally, Gehret plans to offer permanent jewelry services, where a custom fit bracelet, necklace, anklet or belly chain is attached around your body via a painless, quick welding process. Because the jewelry is welded on, it does not have a clasp and will "permanently" stay on.
High Vibration Wellness, fully opening March 1 at Cityplace, 20 S. Ninth St., Suite 160
High Vibrations Wellness originated as a kiosk at the Lehigh Valley Mall before opening as a pop-up shop in mid-February in downtown Allentown. Retail operations of the metaphysical shop have already begun, and yoga and meditation classes are set to start March 1, owner Alyscia Rivera said.
High Vibrations Wellness carries healing crystals, smudges and other metaphysical items, along with locally made items from several different vendors, Rivera said.
Customers can shop handmade jewelry, resin art, herbal teas and elixirs, all-natural skincare and all-natural soy-wax candles, among other products.
Shopping hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Yoga hours are outside of shopping hours.
For the month of March, the yoga/wellness studio will be hosting donation-based classes, where participants "pay what they feel led to," said Rivera, who also offers tarot card readings and spiritual advising.
The Allentown shop could eventually be a second location of High Vibrations Wellness as Rivera is looking to open another location of the business on West Broad Street in Bethlehem in late spring.
"We've signed for a 3-month lease in Allentown, and we're thinking of extending it another three months," Rivera said.