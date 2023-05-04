EASTON, Pa. - A prominent restaurant in downtown Easton has ended operations after more than a decade of serving customers.
Maxim's 22, a French bistro and brasserie, closed on Sunday at 322 Northampton St., owner Josh Palmer said.
The restaurant opened in 2012 on the ground floor of the historic Pomeroy building.
Palmer, who also operates the 17-year-old Sette Luna Tuscan Trattoria on Ferry Street in downtown Easton, said he is looking to spend more time with family, including his two preteens.
"It's been a great run, and downtown Easton is phenomenal, but I'm at that point where I'm choosing to focus on family and other priorities," Palmer said.
"I would like to thank everybody for their 10-plus years of loyal patronage and support. The restaurant was an homage to my son, Maxim, and 22 is a family number. It was a difficult decision for us, and we'll miss all of our guests from over the years, but we look forward to hopefully seeing them at Sette Luna."
Maxim's 22 featured a full bar and offered appetizers such as baked brie en croute, duck confit and escargot; burgers and sandwiches such as a Parisian burger and French dip; beef selections such as steak frites and dry-aged ribeye; and entrees such as cassoulet, braised lamb shank and grilled organic salmon.
Other menu highlights included artisan cheeses, salads, caviar and oysters and other raw bar selections.
"If there are any persons who currently have gift certificates to Maxim's 22, those will be honored at Sette Luna," Palmer said.
Future plans for the Northampton Street space are unclear, but Palmer said he is in talks with the owners of Yianni's Taverna - a popular Greek restaurant on Old Philadelphia Pike in Lower Saucon Township - who are interested in opening another restaurant at the site.
Nothing has officially been decided, though.
Melissa Manta Zannakis, who operates Yianni's with her sister-in-law, Maria Zannakis Manakos, echoed Palmer in saying the two parties are in discussions, "but nothing's been finalized."
Zannakis said her husband and Manakos are Easton natives and the city is "near and dear to the family's heart."
"We're hopeful that we'll be able to be in Easton in the near future, but nothing's been finalized yet," Zannakis said.
If a new restaurant was to come to fruition, Zannakis is unsure of what its exact concept would be.
"We're a Greek family, and we're a Greek restaurant," Zannakis said. "I'm sure if it happens, chances are it would be something Greek. But we don't even know if it's happening yet."