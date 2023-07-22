BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A more than century-old destination for rest, revelry and rejuvenation is finding new life in the Poconos.
Pump House Inn & Spa, a historic estate offering lodging, spa services and indoor and outdoor space for weddings, family reunions and other private events, is holding a grand opening this weekend at 2735 Route 390 in the Canadensis section of Barrett Township, Monroe County.
The property originated as a farmhouse in 1842 before transitioning to an inn in 1906, co-owner Svetlana Hanover said.
Over the ensuing decades, it gained notable recognition as a premier dining venue and luxurious retreat, operating under a few different names, including The Levis Falls House and its most recent moniker, The Pump House Inn.
During its heyday in the 1970s and 1980s, The Pump House Inn welcomed dignitaries and celebrities who were visiting the Poconos or appearing at the former Pocono Playhouse, Hanover said.
Former President Richard Nixon and actor John Travolta are among the famous individuals who dined at the property.
The Pump House Inn closed in the early 2000s, and the most recent former owner spent about four years restoring the property to be used as his private residence, Hanover said.
In 2022, Hanover and her husband, Jonathan Hanover, purchased the historic estate, continuing renovations over the past year to create an enhanced guest experience that merges modern amenities with the building's storied past.
"When we were running ads on Facebook, a lot of people were tagging their children and grandchildren, saying things like, 'Oh my God, The Pump House is coming back! I can't believe this! I took your grandma here and proposed to her here,'" Svetlana said. "So, people still remember The Pump House as a really cool and festive place to visit. We want to bring that vibrancy back to the community."
The Pump House Inn & Spa features three buildings - the historic manor with 10 bedrooms and 3,000 square feet of common area including a grand dining room and a family room with a large projection TV; a second building with four suites; and an activities building featuring a yoga room, meditation nook and exercise area.
The Hanovers renovated the inn's interior to include new wall paint, light fixtures, shelving and various bathroom and kitchen upgrades.
Outside, they added new landscaping and various facade improvements. Guests can soak in historic, picturesque sights, including a centuries-old red oak tree and the property's original water pump on the front porch.
"The well is original, and the pump is where The Pump House takes its name," Svetlana said. "Our water is incredible and so balanced. A lot of guests tell us that they don't need conditioning when they wash their hair because it's so soft. The water also tastes really good because it's all natural."
Spa services, including massage and foot reflexology, are set to be introduced within the next few weeks, and a restaurant incorporating the building's original bar will open to the public within the next few months, Svetlana said. Overnight guests can currently enjoy brunch on Sundays.
Various lodging accomodations include private king-size suites and uniquely furnished rooms in the inn (each sleeping two guests).
The entire estate, with 14 bedrooms accommodating 28 guests, also can be reserved for microweddings, corporate events and other private functions.
"The reopening of The Pump House Inn and Spa marks a momentous occasion for our esteemed property," Svetlana said. "We are excited to share the rebirth of this iconic establishment and look forward to welcoming guests who appreciate the perfect balance of heritage and modernity that The Pump House embodies."
For reservations and more information, call 570-977-7767 or visit pumphouseinn.com.
Bethlehem area news
Bed Head, a vegan brunch restaurant, sets opening date in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new destination for vegan eggs, waffles, sandwiches and other brunch favorites is almost ready to welcome diners in Bethlehem.
Bed Head Vegan Brunch House, offering vegan breakfast and lunch specialties, will hold its grand opening 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, at 310 E. Goepp St.
For about 13 years, the building housed Hometown Heroes, a former neighborhood pub that transitioned into a cafe in its final year of business in 2017. Full story here.
New retailers, luxury apartments coming to downtown Bethlehem building
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A prominent downtown Bethlehem property has a new owner with big plans for the five-story, Victorian structure.
Iconic Real Estate LLC, a family-owned real estate firm in Bethlehem, has purchased 523 Main Street and plans to convert the building into nine luxury apartments and three retail shops, according to a news release from Lucy H. Lennon of Morganelli Properties, who represented the buyer.
The new owners hope to complete renovations and open the apartments by the fall. Read more here.
New Raceway gas station opens in Northampton County
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new gas station has opened in Northampton County.
Raceway, with a few Lehigh Valley locations, opened Friday at 3608 Freemansburg Ave. in Bethlehem Township.
The site is the former home of Pagats Auto Service, which closed in 2022 after more than 65 years of business. Read more.
117-room Hilton hotel opens near Lehigh Valley International Airport
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – There's a new convenient lodging option for individuals flying in and out of the Lehigh Valley.
Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's All Suites portfolio, on Tuesday opened its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Allentown-Bethlehem Airport, at 2011 City Line Road in Bethlehem.
The newly constructed, four-story hotel is roughly one mile from Lehigh Valley International Airport. Full story here.
'Glowing results': Esthetics and wellness facility to host grand opening in Northampton County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new Northampton County business invites you to uncover your best skin and "unwind in a place where summer is a state of mind."
L Wellness, a new facility offering esthetics and wellness treatments for everyone, will hold a grand opening noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 81 Highland Ave., Suite 240, in Hanover Township. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m.
The event also will include music by Jamal Knight, product and treatment giveaways, hydrafacial demonstrations and light refreshments. Read more here.
'Almost there': Popular doughnut shop pushes back opening of new Lehigh Valley location
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular Carbon County doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - has pushed back the opening of its second regional location.
Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, had intended to open its new shop on July 21 at Fourth and New streets in south Bethlehem.
More time is needed to prepare for the shop's debut, ownership announced on the business' social media pages. Read more.
Easton updates
'Super excited': Popular Easton hot dog shop to reopen this weekend
EASTON, Pa. - A popular Easton hot dog shop that was damaged by severe storms in late June will welcome back customers this weekend.
Downtown Dawgs, at 77 N. Fourth St., will reopen for business on Friday, July 21, according to an announcement on the eatery's Facebook page. Friday's hours will be noon to midnight.
The shop's management team is "super excited" to resume operations after three trying weeks, the post states. Full story here.
After setback, owner in Easton reopens Big Papa's Breakfast Bistro
EASTON, Pa. - "Perseverance" is the word that comes to mind when you think of Les Smith.
We introduced you to him about a year ago, as he was opening his first restaurant, Big Papa's Breakfast Bistro, on Northampton Street. It was a culmination of years of hard work, rebuilding his life from being formerly incarcerated.
However, life threw another curve ball. A faulty test of their sprinkler system flooded out his kitchen. Read more here.
Lehigh Valley retail, restaurant news
2 more businesses close, another opening Friday at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail roster is continuing to change in Whitehall Township.
The two-story shopping center, at MacArthur Road and Route 22, recently bid farewell to two more tenants as another business prepares to welcome customers.
Store closures in recent weeks include All Weather Selvedge, a business specializing in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics; and Track 23, a fashion company offering modern men's and women's apparel and accessories for all seasons. Read more.
Popular Thai restaurant finding new life at new Lehigh Valley spot
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular Thai restaurant that closed more than three years ago in downtown Easton is returning at a new Lehigh Valley location.
Touch of Thai, a full-service Thai restaurant that closed in late 2019 after about 20 years at 123 N. Second St. in Easton, is expected to reopen within a couple of weeks at 1044 Trexlertown Road in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township, owner Pepe Sawaengphon said.
Sawaengphon spent the past few months renovating the Waterside Shoppes space and is excited to reunite with longtime Touch of Thai customers while also welcoming new diners to the restaurant. Full story here.
Lehigh Valley's newest take-out restaurant offering fresh eats for 'lunch, dinner and late-night meals'
NAZARETH, Pa. - A new business is serving up juicy burgers, seasoned chicken tenders and other fresh American fare in Northampton County.
Vista Grill, a fast-casual eatery offering made-from-scratch mac and cheese, onion petals and other dishes for takeout or delivery, opened Friday at 49 N. Broad St. in Nazareth.
The renovated space is the former home of Schubert's Bakery, which closed after more than 50 years of business in 2020 following the death of owner Stephen Riccelli. Read more here.
New 865-unit storage facility moves forward in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board approved variances to construct a self-storage facility Monday night at city hall.
The appeal — offered by Stack Storage — involves a proposed four-story, 865-unit operation at 2118-2124 Hanover Ave.
The proposal presented offered 12 off-street parking spaces when 30 are required. The plan also offered three off-street loading and unloading spaces when six are required. Most of the parking will be on the facility's east side. The three loading units will be on the structure's south side under canopy cover. Read more.
Closing notes
Locals nostalgic as Warren Lanes set to close July 31, be demolished in September
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A longtime beloved bowling alley in New Jersey is closing its doors. You only have until the end of the month to squeeze in a few games at Warren Lanes.
A lot of locals are nostalgic as they hear this news. Warren Lanes is getting torn down, and going up is a QuickCheck.
"Definitely good memories," said Evan Willey of Stewartsville. Full story here.
Following storm damage, 2 Easton restaurants close indefinitely, launch GoFundMe campaigns
EASTON, Pa. - Following damage from Sunday's heavy rain, two downtown Easton restaurants are closed indefinitely and seeking the community's assistance to continue operations.
Lehigh Valley BBQ and Virella's Sweets & Treats, which share the ground floor space at 154 Northampton St., have ceased dining operations until further notice due to the kitchen's roof collapse caused by the torrential rain.
Upon inspection by city and health officials, the damage was determined to be "much worse than expected," and the building is in need of repairs other than those related to the rain, the businesses announced on their social media pages. Read more here.
'Thank you to all our loyal customers': Contents of 69-year-old market to be auctioned off in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - "Everything must go" at a longstanding, family-run market in Lehigh County.
Kotsch's Market, established by the late Ernest Kotsch Sr. in 1954, closed in June at 2223 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.
The store's contents will be auctioned off on Monday, July 24, starting at 4 p.m., according to a post on the business' Facebook page. Read more.