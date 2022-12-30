ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market.
O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday.
The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old cafe a few blocks away on West Allen Street, owner Hugh O'Brien said.
"We've been there for 23 years, and it was just time to retire from the market," O'Brien said. "It's a sad and happy time."
O'Brien's, near Dan's Bar-B-Que Chicken at the lower east end of the market, has been a hot spot for Pennsylvania Dutch cabbage and noodles, four cheese mac and cheese, soups such as pierogi bacon and shrimp and crab bisque, salads such as creamy cucumber and tomato basil pasta and desserts such as coconut vanilla cake, strawberry mousse cake, shoo-fly pies and whoopie pies.
"People especially love our potato pancakes and Hungarian mushroom soup," stand manager Carl Widdowson said. "For desserts, I'd say our top sellers include our homemade peach cobbler, our signature blueberry carrot cake and our peanut butter bars. Our rice pudding is also extremely popular."
The stand also carries a wide assortment of artisan rolls and breads, including challah, sourdough and rye, delivered daily from a New York bakery.
"A lot of customers are really sad to see us leave the market," Widdowson said. "I have a lady who comes in every week to get 2-3 slices of blueberry carrot cake and she was definitely upset. So, people are going to miss us, for sure, and I've given out a few hugs while saying my goodbyes."
O'Brien's cafe, open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, offers a different menu than what is featured at the market.
Customers can enjoy breakfast favorites such as scrambled eggs, hashbrown patties and breakfast burritos; burgers such as bacon cheddar BBQ, mushroom Swiss and French onion; and sandwiches such as chicken Caesar wraps, Italian hoagies and turkey clubs.
There are also soups, salads and specialty sandwiches such as a reuben, BLT with fried egg and stuffed inside-out grilled cheese.
Dine-in service with booth seating along with takeout are available.
The business also offers a wide array of catering options for corporate gatherings, private and charter school lunches and social functions such as bridal showers, family reunions and graduation parties.
The business affirms that "really good food doesn't have to be overcomplicated or overpriced."
"Make life easier and enjoy really good food at your next meeting or event," a message on the business' website reads.
O'Brien's is leaving the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, which continues to house more than 50 local merchants, including other longtime favorites such as Baringer Bros. Meats, Bedway's Fresh Fruits, Charlie K's Pizza, Heckenberger's Seafood, Gannon's Gourmet and Mary Ann Donut Kitchen.
A new addition is Sweets & Greens, offering crepes, waffles, smoothies, bubble tea and more.
"We will truly miss O'Brien's," said Laurie Wuchter, who operates the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market with her husband, Dan Wuchter. "They did a great job and made really great products."
O'Brien's remains a family affair with O'Brien's son, Patrick O'Brien, helping to lead operations.
"It's been our pleasure serving you!" a posted message at the stand reads. "... Thank you for your patronage!"