UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular Thai restaurant that closed more than three years ago in downtown Easton is returning at a new Lehigh Valley location.
Touch of Thai, a full-service Thai restaurant that closed in late 2019 after about 20 years at 123 N. Second St. in Easton, is expected to reopen in late June at 1044 Trexlertown Road in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township, owner Pepe Sawaengphon said.
"I'm very excited to see the customers again," Sawaengphon said.
Sawaengphon previously operated Touch of Thai with his late mother, Bangon Boswell, and late stepfather, Wallace Boswell.
When Bangon was diagnosed with cancer prior to the pandemic, she and Sawaengphon decided to step away from the restaurant scene and reopen Touch of Thai at another location down the line.
"I wanted to take my time taking care of her," Sawaengphon said. "So, we were closed down for about a year and a half, and then my mom passed away. Now, I'm going to reopen the restaurant."
Touch of Thai originated in 2001 in downtown Easton, Sawaengphon said.
In Upper Macungie, Sawaengphon will operate Touch of Thai with his girlfriend, Tika Reid, along with some of the restaurant's original staff members, he said.
He will lead the culinary team in preparing familiar favorites such as pad Thai, pad see ew, pad krapow, drunken noodles, green curry and tom yum fried rice, along with some new dishes.
"It will be the same menu, but we are going to add some new items as well," Sawaengphon said.
The BYOB restaurant, with indoor seating for 30-40 guests and a few seasonal outdoor tables, will occupy the Waterside Shoppes space that currently houses Mi's Korean Kitchen, which is planning to close at the end of the May.
Mi's Korean Kitchen owner Mi Kim said she is hoping to open a food trailer later this year.
For much of the past year, Kim had been operating the restaurant by herself, and it "just got to be too much," she said.
For the latest Touch of Thai happenings, follow the restaurant's Facebook page.