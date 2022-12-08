UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW).
The shop, offering denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics, closed last month after about a year of business in Suite 608. The space was previously home to clothing and accessories chain Journeys.
“We can confirm that AW Selvedge closed on November 15," said Natalia Stezenko, general manager of The Promenade Shops. "While we are sorry to see this tenant go, the loss of any retailer provides us with the opportunity to assess new offerings that may be a better fit for the shopping center.”
AW Selvedge, which continues to operate online at donandswagger.com, is owned by former NFL running back Andre Williams.
Williams, a 2010 Parkland High School graduate who went on to play football at Boston College, was a member of the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers professional football teams in the mid-2010s.
The business stemmed from Williams' dissatisfaction with the fits of several prominent jean companies' products. After tearing some pairs of jeans over the years due to his athletic build, he decided to partner with a design team to create an athletic fit, with more room in the thigh area.
Sister brands include DKShin, featuring men's and women's jeans crafted from stretch denim and accented with genuine leather patches, biker-inspired stitching and a concealed hook and zip fastening; and Runningman Shoes, offering lowtop leather shoes with an untreated rubber cupsole, a hidden slip-on construction and lambskin interior.
A replacement for AW Selvedge's space has not yet been announced.
Set to join The Promenade Shops' tenant mix in the coming months is Batch Microcreamery, a business offering super premium, hand-crafted ice cream. Batch is set to open in the first quarter of 2023 in the space next to Lashes by Gab, near the AMC movie theatre, The Promenade Shops announced.
"We are so excited to welcome you to our first very own store!" Batch announced on its Facebook page.
Batch, offering ice cream and other chilled treats such as milkshakes, sundaes and floats, also has locations at the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown and Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Macungie Township. The Shepherd Hills location is closed for the season and will reopen in the spring.
Batch got its start at the Downtown Allentown Market in 2019, but the owners closed that location in August in preparation for "new opportunities ahead," they announced on the business' Facebook page.
"The market has helped us launch a recognizable brand and more importantly, helped us establish relationships with all of you… our beloved Batch family!" the announcement continues. "For that, we are forever grateful."
News of AW Selvedge's departure and Batch's forthcoming arrival follows a flurry of other activity at The Promenade Shops.
Over the summer, Evolve Salon & Spa closed next door to AW Selvedge's former space, with Evolve staff members moving to B Chic Salon on Pennsylvania Ave. in Allentown, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
"With this move, we have decided to remove our spa services to focus solely on hair," an announcement reads.
Additionally, ELITE Salons & Suites opened a few months ago in Suite 800 (former Children's Place space).
ELITE is a “community of beauty professionals who are independent salon owners and all work together to provide high-end, luxury services to clients,” according to a description on the business’ website.
Lastly, several pop-up shops have recently opened and will continue to operate through the end of the year.
They include Cellar Beast Winehouse (next to J.Jill), selling artisan wines and ciders made in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County; and Squishables (between Altar'd State and Sleep Number), selling its namesake "giant round, fuzzy balls of plush designed in Soho in NYC by a team of illustrators, comic book artists, coders, actors, an ex-truck driver and various other industry refugees,” according to a description on The Promenade Shops' website.
Also, the inaugural Holiday Pop-Up Market, featuring 10-plus Lehigh Valley vendors, opened Nov. 17 and continues through Dec. 24 in Suite 103, between L.L. Bean and Sweet & Sassy.
Participating vendors committed to the duration of the market include LU Taqueria, Lost Tavern Brewing, The Wicked Botantist, Blondie's Cupcakes and TR Historical, among others.
The Promenade Shops, which debuted in 2006 with more than 70 tenants, now has more than 20 vacant storefronts — more than a quarter of its total spaces.
Closures over the past few years include Plow & Hearth, Peeps & Company and fashion chains Justice, The Children's Place and New York & Company. Some closures were attributed to the pandemic.
Newer additions include European Wax Center, formalwear retailer La Femme Boutique and fashion-comfort footwear store The Extra Pair by Sole Provisions.