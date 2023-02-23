HELLERTOWN, Pa. - After a nearly year-long hiatus, a Hellertown eatery is set to welcome customers back with a new name and business model.
CHEFstreet Kitchen, a take-out shop offering “next level comfort street food” at 56 W. Water St., will reopen March 2 as The Shop!, owner and chef Joe Stout said.
Stout temporarily closed the eatery in April 2022 as he was dealing with financial struggles and staffing challenges stemming from the pandemic.
The eatery's revamped business model will include condensed food offerings - including tacos, quesadillas, burritos and the business' most popular option, a wide array of unique empanadas - that can be ordered online or over the phone and then picked up at a new service window.
Customers will no longer be able to enter the building to place or pick up orders, Stout said.
To start, The Shop! will be open 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday, Stout said. Down the line, hours may be extended on Friday and Saturday nights until 3 a.m. to cater to nearby college students who are returning home from bars or hanging out late with friends.
"I've learned that people in this area don't have a lot of options at nighttime when it comes to food," Stout said. "Mainly, it's Wawa and a handful of restaurants here and there. So, I'm looking to stay open later and provide a fresh food option for the college crowd and anyone else who's hungry at that hour."
Stout condensed the eatery's menu to focus on deep-fried empanadas, which include savory selections such as Cuban, bacon and gouda, creamy steak and potato and Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and sweet options such as apple pie, blueberry cream cheese, brownie batter and s'mores.
Other popular empanada varieties include beef and cheese, lime chorizo, cheesy bomb, mac and cheese, chicken fajita, pizza burger, pepperoni and cheese, seven-layer dip and loaded taco. Gluten-free and vegan varieties also will be available.
"After going through the motions, I learned that I was in the empanada business," Stout said. "They are the number one seller by far. So, I just kept expanding the different varieties. We now have about 45 flavors of empanadas and counting."
Other menu highlights of The Shop! will include hard and soft corn tacos, quesadillas, burritos and sweets such as different types of cupookies (cookies baked like a cupcake), including chocolate chip, lemon maple, oatmeal raisin and peanut butter.
Stout also partners with two local bakers who make chocolate-dipped pretzels and carrot cake.
Collectively, the business' offerings are "next level comfort street food," Stout said.
"It's comfort food, snack food, munchie food, however you want to word it," he added. "It's food that makes you feel good."
Another change to the business model is a new food truck, CHEFStreet Mobile Kitchen, which is available to rent for private events such as weddings, graduation parties and birthday celebrations.
Stout can bring the mobile operation to any location in the Lehigh Valley region.
"There are a bunch of warehouses throughout the Lehigh Valley, and I'm looking to partner with some of them as well," Stout said. "These warehouses have employees working 24-7, but a lot of them only have vending machines at night. So, we could come out at 2 a.m. to provide them with fresh food."
Stout, who has been cooking for more than 25 years, started Chefmeals LLC in 2020, originally operating the business out of Phillipsburg before moving the operation to Hellertown about a year later.
In addition to the takeout eatery and food truck, other aspects of the business include chef consulting, personal chef services and food service management for camps and chapter houses.
Recently, Stout's been a chef at Lehigh University fraternity and sorority houses, and he's hoping to book similar gigs for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
Before opening Chefmeals, Stout worked as a food services coordinator at the Princeton-Blairstown Center in New Jersey and executive chef at Bowlmor entertainment facility (now called Bowlero) in North Brunswick, N.J.
In 2011, he also operated the now-closed downtown Easton sandwich shop, Phat Joe’s Grill and Catering, with his brother.
"I'm super excited to see the customers again," Stout said. "The pandemic challenged me a lot, but I'm grateful that I didn't have to permanently close."
Customers wanting to place an order at The Shop! will be able to do so online at chefjoeonthego.com or by calling 484-851-3229.