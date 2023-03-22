EMMAUS, Pa. - A business selling sports cards and other collectibles is making moves in Lehigh County.
Championship Cards, a fixture at the Merchants Square Mall in south Allentown for 11 years, is in the process of moving to a new space in Emmaus as the longtime Allentown shopping destination nears its end later this month.
Owner John Reigner said he is in the process of moving inventory into the new East Penn Plaza space at 1301 Chestnut St. and the transition should be fully complete by April 1.
Championship Cards buys and sells graded PSA, SGC and non-graded sports cards, including baseball, football, basketball and hockey.
"We sell sports cards and sports card supplies, like plastic pages and all-size top loaders," Reigner said.
The business also carries a wide array of sports memorabilia, including signed baseballs, baseball bats, footballs, helmets, jerseys and framed photos.
Championship Cards will occupy a renovated space next to First Choice Chiropractic in the East Penn Plaza. The end unit previously housed The Lemon Grass Café, an eatery serving Thai-, Cambodian- and Malaysian-inspired dishes.
Championship Cards joins other businesses, including Attic Mice 2, in relocating from the Merchants Square Mall.
To stay up-to-date on Championship Cards' move, follow the business' Facebook page. Info: 484-201-9252.