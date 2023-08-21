BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Aldi shoppers will see a location change in the Lehigh Valley this week.
Aldi's Bethlehem Township store closes Monday, as the discount grocery chain prepares to open Thursday at the Bethlehem Plaza shopping center, just off the intersection of Route 22 and Route 191.
The grand opening of that store will be Thursday, Aug. 24, but store advertising promises a "sneak peek" starting Wednesday.
Outside of the 3050 Easton Ave. store Monday was a sign: "Our last day here: August, 21st, 2023 at 2:00 p.m." with a note that the new Bethlehem Township store will open Thursday.
For those who just have to get to Aldi before Thursday, there are stores at 2510 Freemansburg Ave. in Palmer Township and 4034 Jandy Blvd. in Lower Nazareth Township. And there is the "sneak peek" at the new store Wednesday.
The new store will be at 3833 Nazareth Pike (also known as Linden Street) next to the old Kmart store in the Bethlehem Plaza shopping center. The former Kmart covers 105,000 square feet and remains empty. It is available for lease through the James Balliet Property Group.
The new Aldi is about 2.5 miles from the Easton Avenue location.
Aldi will cut a ribbon at the new store at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. During the grand opening and through Sunday, shoppers may enter to win a $500 gift card. The first 100 customers Thursday will get a "goodie bag" and free shopping totes will be given away, while they last.
Other stores at Bethlehem Plaza include Dollar Tree, Hibachi Grill and the Apna Punjab grocery. The shopping center is across the street from Bethlehem Square, home to WalMart, Home Depot and Giant.
In February, Aldi said the new store would use environmentally-friendly building materials and have additional cold-storage space for produce, dairy and meat products.
Aldi was founded in Germany in 1961 and credits itself with being the first discount grocer. It keeps costs down by asking shoppers to bring their own bags, and the store is known for its "quarter in, quarter back" that asks for a refundable deposit for shopping carts. That helps cut labor costs and keeps carts out of parking lots.
Aldi opened its first American store in Iowa in 1976 and now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, according to its website.
The parent company is based in Essen, Germany. Aldi's U.S. headquarters is in Illinois.