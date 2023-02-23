BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Aldi's new location in Bethlehem Township, due to open this summer, will replace the current Bethlehem Township store on Easton Avenue.
The new grocery store will be in Bethlehem Plaza on Nazareth Pike, site of a former Kmart at the southwest corner of the intersection of Routes 22 and 191. The 3050 Easton Ave. store will close once the new Aldi opens.
"The new Aldi store will feature environmentally friendly building materials and will have ample refrigeration for more fresh, health and convenient products," ALDI Divisional Vice President Bob Grammer said in an emailed statement. "The additional cold storage gives us room to grow our already robust selection of produce, dairy and meat."
No more details, such as an opening date, were available. Work has been going on at the new Aldi site for weeks. The store will be to the left of the former Kmart at Bethlehem Plaza.
The strip mall is now home to a Dollar Tree, Hibachi Grill, China King, tanning and nail salons, and an Apna Punjab Indian grocery. Across the street, the Bethlehem Square mall is home to Walmart, Home Depot, Giant and several smaller stores.
Both shopping centers are on the busy strip of Route 191/Nazareth Pike south of Brodhead Road. Further south, at Oakland Road, Nazareth Pike becomes Linden Street as it enters the City of Bethlehem.
The Easton Avenue Aldi is about 3 miles to the south of the next location.
Aldi was founded in Germany in 1961 but has gone big into the U.S. The chain opened its first American store in Iowa in 1976 and now has more than 2,200 stores across 36 states, according to its website. Aldi employs more than 25,000 people in the U.S.
The parent company is based in Essen, Germany, and Aldi has a U.S. headquarters in Illinois. Aldi credits itself with being the first discount grocer.