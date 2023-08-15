ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A destination for goulash, chicken paprikash and other Hungarian favorites is ending operations in Lehigh County.
LuLu’s Family Kitchen, offering authentic, made-from-scratch Hungarian and American cuisine, is set to close Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market.
The food stand, owned and operated by Cindy “Lu” Globosits, opened in 2021 on the market’s upper level.
“Well... All good things must come to an end,” a message posted Monday on the business’ Facebook page reads. “We would like to inform all our loyal customers that this weekend, August 17-19th, will be our final week at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. We will not be returning after the Allentown Fair because LuLu enjoys her new position as "Grandma" waaaaay too much!!”
Globosits, whose background is Hungarian and Pennsylvania Dutch, has built a loyal following at the market using longstanding family recipes to make Hungarian specialties such as halupki (stuffed cabbage), halushki (cabbage and noodles) and kiffles.
LuLu’s, whose slogan is “where everything is actually homemade,” also serves other homestyle meals - many with nods to Globosits’ Pennsylvania Dutch roots – such as Pennsylvania Dutch-style turkey barbecue, hamburger barbecue, hot roast beef bowls (featuring gravy and mashed potatoes) and roast turkey bowls (featuring gravy and potato filling).
Other rotating selections include sides and salads such as Hungarian rice and potato salad and various sweet offerings, including chocolate cake, apple and cherry pies, assorted shortbread squares and “kisses” (similar to thumbprint cookies).
Offerings available this week at the market include: coleslaw, halushki, pasta salad, pizza pasta, chicken salad, tuna salad, mac and beef, Buffalo chicken dip, halupki, stuffed peppers, roasted potatoes, chicken or tuna croissant sandwiches, chocolate cake, cherry or apple squares, chocolate chip cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies.
“To ensure you get your favorite LuLu foods, we will be taking orders as usual by phone/text, 484-725-1320, or by Facebook messenger,” the online announcement continues. “Don't wait because when it's gone it's gone! Thank you to all who supported us and became our friends the last few years.”
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Facebook post had garnered more than 60 reactions and over 20 comments, primarily from customers extending warm wishes to Globosits.
“So sorry to hear that you are closing up shop,” one person wrote. “But you are correct being a Grandma trumps it all. Enjoy!!”
“I’m sure there will be a huge number of customers teary eyed when they read this news,” another person commented. “Much happiness in your new role.”
The Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, an indoor market featuring more than 60 local businesses at 1825 Chew St., in July hosted its 70th anniversary celebration featuring a market-wide gift certificate promotion and various contests and prizes presented by participating merchants.
The market, operated by husband and wife Dan and Laurie Wuchter, was established in 1953 and some vendors - including Gannon's Gourmet Foods, Charlie K's Pizza and Dan's BBQ Chicken - have been in operation since its early years.
Other longtime favorites include Baringer Bros. Meats, Bedway's Fresh Fruits, Heckenberger's Seafood and Mary Ann Donut Kitchen.
New market additions include Vallos Bakery, Cuz'n Vinny's Homemade Pasta and Soul Soup, specializing in scratch-made soups and sandwiches.
"When you shop here, you're supporting local businesses and you're also helping yourself because unlike at the chains, you don't have to get a whole pack of ribeyes, Delmonicos or whatever you're looking for,” Laurie said last month.
“You can get smaller portions or just two of anything if you want. They'll also cut it fresh because they're all about personalization. So, you actually get to know the owners, and you're not just a number at a check-out booth. We're old-fashioned, but that's a good thing because we have the best of everything - steaks, poultry, seafood, produce, everything!"
Market hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Info: allentownfarmersmarket.com.