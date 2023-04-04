Workers are putting the finishing touches on a highly anticipated restaurant in Bethlehem Township, as plans for another Lehigh Valley location of the business get underway.
88 K-Pot, offering all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot, will hold its grand opening on April 18 at 3926 Nazareth Pike, manager Eddie Zhang said.
The new restaurant, next to a Wine & Spirits store in Bethlehem Square, will fill the space previously occupied by Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood, which shut down late last year.
"Before the grand opening, we plan to have a soft opening - by reservation only - beginning around April 13 or 14," Zhang said. "We plan to announce details on our social media."
Zhang also helps oversee operations at the three remaining Lehigh Valley outposts of Flaming Crab - each specializing in custom and signature seafood boils - at 3758 Easton Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Township, 2411 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township and 1433 W. Allen St. in Allentown.
No changes are planned for those locations, he said.
Also, another 88 K-Pot restaurant is in the works at the Whitehall Mall on Grape Street in Whitehall Township, Zhang said.
No tentative opening date has been announced for this location as it is still in the early planning stages.
88 K-Pot will allow guests to choose from all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, hot pot or both. Everyone at a table must match their options.
Pricing for all-you-can-eat barbecue or hot pot will be $28.99 for adults, $15.99 for ages 7-10 and $11.99 for ages 4-6.
If individuals at a table wish to enjoy both barbecue and hot pot options, they would each pay $5 more.
Hot pots are simmering pots of boths with various meats, seafood, vegetables and other ingredients.
88 K-Pot guests will be able to choose from bases such as Japanese miso, Korean seafood tofu, Szechuan spicy and Thai tom yum; sliced meats such as lamb, pork, chicken and prime brisket; seafood selections such as black mussels, blue crab, jumbo shrimp and swai fish; noodles such as glass, mei fun, vermicelli and udon; and vegetables and other options such such as broccoli, cattle tripe, fried tofu, fish roe, lobster balls, mung bean sprouts, gyoza, quail eggs, seaweed knots, shiitake mushrooms, shumai, sliced cucumbers and watercress.
Around three dozen barbecue selections will include beef varieties such as angus chuck flap tail, beef bulgogi, premium ribeye steak and short rib; chicken and pork options such as smoke garlic pork belly, signature pork cheek and spicy chicken bulgogi; seafood such as clams, oysters, spicy salmon and spicy baby octopus; and fruits and vegetables such as eggplant, pineapple, sweet potato and sliced pumpkin.
Other menu highlights will include specialty drinks such as bubble tea, flavored lemonades and virgin pina coladas and strawberry daiquiris.
The restaurant also will feature a full bar with classic and signature cocktails.
Tentative hours are noon to 10 p.m. daily, Zhang said. Online ordering will be available on the restaurant's website, 88kpot.com.
To follow 88 K-Pot's progress, follow the business' Facebook page.