ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular Allentown brewery's beer is coming to a store near you.
Brü Daddy's Brewing Co., at 732 Hamilton St. in Center City, has announced that it will partner with Banko Beverage of South Whitehall Township for the distribution of its beer to the Greater Lehigh Valley market.
Brü Daddy's opened in November 2019 across from the PPL Center in downtown Allentown.
The business features a scratch kitchen - offering hand-crafted, wood-fired pizza, all-natural chicken wings, artisan burgers and more - and an outdoor beer garden - with overhead heaters, retractable awnings and beer garden tables from Germany.
The brewer has won national awards three years in a row, and last month, its Black Sheep Schwarzbier won second place in the dark lager category at the 2023 PA Farm Show Beer Competition.
Brü Daddy's recently completed building a production brewery at 635 S. 10th Street in Allentown and will be producing its award-winning beers for distribution to retail stores, beer shops, bars and restaurants.
Banko Beverage, celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023, is one of the largest and oldest beer wholesalers in Pennsylvania.
The business' knowledgeable staff and expansive selection of local craft beers, nationally acclaimed brews, and other types of beverages enable it to serve a wide variety of regional businesses, including liquor stores, grocery stores, bars, restaurants, hotels, bed and breakfasts, convenience stores, gas stations, stadiums and arenas.
“Banko has a strong commitment to customer service and professionalism and they are one of the area’s largest beverage distributors," said Rich Ryan, CEO/president of Brü Daddy's. "They are a family-run business involved in the community, just like we are, and have a long history in the Lehigh Valley."
The Banko family was instrumental in the startup of Musikfest in the 1980s, and today, it services many of the area’s largest festivals, including Musikfest, Allentown Fair, Celtic Classic, Forks Community Days and West End World Of Food Festival.
“We are excited to bring the Brü Daddy's team into our Banko family as we celebrate our 90th anniversary," said Rob Gontkosky, general manager at Banko Beverage. "The addition of Brü Daddy's, a strong local brand, to our craft portfolio will round out the lineup we offer our customers."
Brü Daddy's has partnerships with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, with its beer being available for purchase at Allentown's Coca-Cola Park and PPL Center.
Customers should now be on the lookout for Brü Daddy's beers on tap at their favorite bars and restaurants as well as on local beer store shelves.
“We are excited to make some of our more popular beers available at more locations across the Lehigh Valley,” said Kevin Ryan, chief operating officer at Brü Daddy's. “Our partnership with Banko will really help us achieve that goal."
For more information or to book a reservation at Brü Daddy's, visit brudaddysbrewingco.com or opentable.com.