ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular Lehigh Valley brewery notched a significant accolade earlier this week.
Brü Daddy's Brewing Co., at 732 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown, earned a Silver award at the 2023 World Beer Cup - held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee - for its Red Ale Eddy, which competed in the Irish Red Ale category.
The World Beer Cup, often referred to as the “Olympics of Beer Competitions,” is held every two years.
This year’s competition featured more than 10,000 beers submitted for judging in over 100 categories.
Brü Daddy's head brewer, Todd Reinhardt, developed the recipe more than a decade ago when he was homebrewing.
“It’s one of my favorite beers to brew and I’ve been perfecting the recipe for over 10 years so it is very rewarding to win an award for this beer,” Reinhardt said.
Brü Daddy's, which opened in November 2019 across from PPL Center, has won national awards at the US Open Beer Championship for three different beers three years in a row and at the PA Farm Show last year.
The local, family-run brewery has also won “Best Beer Selection” in Lehigh Valley Style's annual "Best of the Lehigh Valley" reader-voted contest three years in a row, and earlier this year, it completed its production brewery. It's now distributing its beer locally through Banko Beverage of South Whitehall Township.
Red Ale Eddy, a traditional Irish Red Ale, is brewed with a combination of Irish and British malts, plus a touch of clover honey to bring out the sweetness. The ale boasts a beautiful red color and is malty with notes of sweet caramel, toffee, and honey.
The World Beer Cup is organized by the Brewers Association, a nonprofit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts.
Developed in 1996 to celebrate the art and science of brewing, the global competition continues to create greater consumer awareness about different beer styles and flavor profiles while promoting international brewing excellence.
“When industry professionals acknowledge the excellence in products from around the market, the beer drinker can be sure that those brands are the finest available,” said Chris Williams, World Beer Cup competition director.