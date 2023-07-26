ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A downtown Allentown fashion retailer is no longer planning to relocate in the Lehigh Valley and will instead cease operations after nearly five years of business.
Bella Bridesmaids Allentown, a bridesmaid dress boutique that opened in late 2018 on the ground floor of the Two City Center office building, is set to permanently close on Sunday, July 30, at 645 W. Hamilton St. Suite 105, owner Erika Berardinucci said.
A final sample sale will take place Thursday through Saturday.
A previously announced plan to move the business this summer to the ground floor of the nearly complete Commodore, a mixed-use development at 100 Northampton St. in Easton, is no longer in the works, Berardinucci said.
Berardinucci came to a crossroads in terms of choosing to expand her business to The Commodore or be home with her family.
“While being in downtown Allentown was a great place to launch our brand, moving to Easton would have allowed me to be closer to home," Berardinucci said. “As a small business owner, you are working 24/7, giving it 100% of you.”
Berardinucci was very energized about The Commodore project, but a desire to spend more time with family, including her 1-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, took precedence.
“As it turns out, the project did not unfold the way we hoped, and I wish all the best to all the future tenants," she said.
Ultimately, Berardinucci decided to not renew her franchise agreement with Bella Bridesmaids, a chain with more than 50 showrooms nationwide.
The changing retail landscape also was factor in her decision to close the boutique, which was inducted into "The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame" after winning "best bridesmaid dress in Allentown" on multiple occasions.
Showcasing dresses by top designers and providing excellent customer service set the boutique apart, Berardinucci said.
"There is definitely a shift in our industry since COVID," Berardinucci said. "Online competition, direct-to-consumer websites such as Azazie, Revelry and Birdy Grey has changed how shopping for bridesmaid’s dresses in person used to be."
Bella Bridesmaid Allentown's final sample sale will be held 3-6 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The showroom has been organized by sizes 0-26, with plenty of options in all sizes, colors and fabrics, Berardinucci said.
Customers will be able to take advantage of discounts that include one dress for $50, two for $75 and three for $125. All sales will be final, and cash and Venmo will be accepted.
In March, Berardinucci had announced plans to move Bella Bridesmaids to one of two ground-floor spaces of the newly constructed Commodore building.
The seven-story structure, delayed due to COVID-19 but expected to be complete later this year, will feature 32 luxury rental apartments, 14,000 square feet of office space on two floors and an 8,500-square-foot rooftop restaurant, Thyme Rooftop Grille.
Thyme, offering a progressive menu highlighting premier New America cuisine, will be owned and operated by the Trapani family, who also run Grille 3501 in South Whitehall Township and Zest Bar + Grille in south Bethlehem.
Additionally, Clever Girl Winery, which opened in September 2020 at 15 Broadway in Bangor, is planning to open a new tasting room in November on the ground floor of The Commodore.
Husband and wife co-owners Don Andreas and Pamela Weeks are unsure if the new tasting room will be the business' new sole location or a second location.
It's unclear if a new retail tenant has been secured for The Commodore space that Bella Bridesmaids was planning to occupy.
The project's developer, Optima Durant Group, did not immediately return a message seeking more information.