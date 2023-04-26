ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two delicious events will please taste buds over the next couple of weekends in Allentown.
First, the inaugural Allentown VegFest, promoting health-conscious and eco-friendly living, will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Cedar Beach Park, 2600 Parkway Blvd.
The rain-or-shine event, presented by the Allentown Chamber of Commerce, is dubbed "Allentown's premier vegetarian and vegan health and wellness festival" and is dedicated to celebrating clean energy, healthy lifestyles, and plant-based food.
Guests will enjoy tasty vegan and vegetarian cuisine, music and entertainment, as well as activities, games, and workshops to learn more about living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.
Festival highlights will include more than 25 vendors selling a variety of foods and goods, a free, family-friendly yoga class (11 a.m. to noon), "Fruit & Veggies on the Move" truck (noon to 2 p.m.), live music by Mystic Fool (1-2:30 p.m.), free workout class with Boomfit Strength Club (3-4 p.m.) and live recipe demonstration by Butterhead Kitchen (4-5 p.m.).
Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to relax. For more information, visit the event page.
Second, the seventh annual Sip and Snack into Spring Cocktail Trail will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in downtown Allentown.
The 21-and-over event, presented by the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance and Allentown Chamber of Commerce, will feature cocktail samples and other treats at several downtown Allentown stores, restaurants and other venues.
Guests will travel from business to business to get their food and drink samples.
Tickets, $40, include access to the trail along with a 3.5-ounce commemorative tasting glass.
Check-in will take place on the ArtsWalk, across from Blended, 27 N. Seventh St. For tickets, visit the event page.