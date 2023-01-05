ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular ice cream shop in Allentown's West End Theatre District will soon be bringing its chilled treats to other Lehigh Valley venues.
The Udder Bar, which opened in 2017 at 1852 Allen St., is expanding its operation to include an ice cream truck in the coming months.
The 18-foot truck, dubbed "The Udder Bar on the Mooove," is expected to be ready to roll in March or April, co-owner Mike DeLong said.
DeLong and his wife, Hayley, are planning to offer around a dozen flavors of the shop's made-on-premises ice cream, including rotating options and staple varieties such as vanilla, mint chocolate chip and cookies and cream.
Other menu highlights will include milkshakes, brownie sundaes and more unique options such as bubble waffle sundaes and "daffles," which are glazed doughnuts stuffed with ice cream of your choosing.
"The concept is to bring the specialty items that are in the store and put them on the truck," Mike said. "We try to do things a little differently than other shops, and that's what we want to do on the truck. We didn't want to just serve scoops of ice cream and sundaes."
The truck will appear at festivals and other public events, and it also will be available for private functions such as weddings, birthday parties, family reunions, employee appreciation days and graduation parties.
For private events, customers will be able to request certain flavors.
"We're going to have 10-12 flavors on average," Mike said. "The exact number will depend on the event - how long it will run, how many people are expected, etc. But we're always going to have something for the kids - like cotton candy, birthday cake or Cookie Monster."
At the Allentown shop, which features 42 homemade ice cream flavors including vegan varieties, waffle sandwiches and sundaes, have become especially popular, Mike said.
The DeLongs plan to carry both of its waffle options - Liege and bubble - on the truck.
Liege waffles are centuries-old street treats hailing from Belgium and made from yeast risen dough and Belgium pearl sugar, while bubble waffles are spherical, egg-based waffles popularized in Hong Kong.
"Our doughnut and brownie sundaes are also big hits," Mike added.
The Udder Bar on the Mooove already has about a dozen bookings, including some weddings, Mike said.
Customers looking to schedule an appearance can e-mail events@theudderbar.com or fill out a form under the "ice cream truck" link on the business' website, theudderbar.com.
The Allentown shop remains open year-round, with its current hours being noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The business supports local charities by creating an "Udderly Grateful Sundae" each month and donating 10% of the sundae's proceeds to the charity. It also hosts fundraising events for local schools, hospitals, animal shelters and more throughout the year.
"My mission for my store was to be different," Mike said. "Not just your average scoop shop. A place where you can hang out and play games and catch up with friends."