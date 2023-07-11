WYOMISSING, Pa. — AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater chain, has announced that it has acquired the Fox Berkshire movie theater in Wyomissing.
AMC DINE-IN Berkshire 8, opening this Friday, will feature AMC's DINE-IN menu of appetizers, entrees, and desserts, as well as traditional movie theater concessions like popcorn.
"AMC has made it a priority to strengthen our circuit by identifying and acquiring popular, well-performing theatres around the country," Dan Ellis, AMC's executive vice president, chief operations and development officer, said in a written statement. "That strategic approach led us to the Fox Berkshire theatre. We're excited to add AMC DINE-IN Berkshire 8 to our complement of AMC DINE-IN locations, and we look forward to guests enjoying the AMC experience."
Berks County-based Fox Theatres was founded in Reading in 1958 by Richard Fox. At its peak, the company had more than 100 screens and 1,000 employees in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida.
Fox closed its 4-screen theater at the Reading Mall in Exeter Township in 2019. Among its other former locations in Berks County were a single-screen theater in Muhlenberg Township, a two-screen complex on Penn Street in downtown Reading, and a 3-screen theater across the street from the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing.
"We are thrilled to sell our remaining hometown theater, Fox Berkshire, to AMC, an industry leader in providing outstanding movie experiences," said Don Fox, owner of Fox Theatres. "We've had 65 years of bringing movies to Berks County and are very grateful for the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our employees."
AMC operates approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide, including AMC Fairgrounds 10 in Muhlenberg Township.
At AMC DINE-IN Berkshire 8, moviegoers order their drinks, meals, and snacks at the counter. Once ordered, it is made fresh in the kitchen, and delivered directly to the guest's seat so they can enjoy it along with their movie.
Guests can order appetizers like loaded tots or fries, dry rub wings, ultimate chicken nachos and pretzel bites.
Entrees include artisan pepperoni flatbread, chicken Cobb salad, the Royal Bacon Brie Burger and an avocado chicken sandwich. There are also desserts, such as a warm brownie sundae and double decker shake.
In addition to the AMC DINE-IN experience, the theater offers many of AMC's popular amenities, including plush, power-recliner seating, a premium large format experience, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, online ticketing, reserved seating, and ticketless entry.
Later this year, AMC expects to offer moviegoers its MacGuffins Bar concept. Available at hundreds of AMC locations nationwide, MacGuffins allows guests who are at least 21 years old to enjoy a beer, glass of wine or cocktail with their movie.
At AMC DINE-IN Berkshire 8, moviegoers can find good value every day of the week. Matinee pricing, which is 30 percent off regular ticket prices, is available every day of the week before 4 p.m. And every week AMC Stubs members can enjoy AMC Discount Tuesday, which offers significant value on movie tickets all day long.
With AMC DINE-IN Berkshire 8 joining the AMC circuit, AMC Stubs A-List members can use their AList account to see up to three movies per week, in any format AMC offers, for one low monthly price.
Additionally, AMC Stubs members can earn rewards through the purchase of movie tickets and food and drinks at the theater.