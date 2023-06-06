BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new tenant is joining the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem.
Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers focused on adults on Medicare - especially underserved seniors and communities of color, is opening its 12th Pennsylvania center on Tuesday, June 6, at 1336 Catasauqua Road, according to a news release.
The 10,000-square-foot center, at the south end of the shopping complex, fills a renovated space that previously housed Rite Aid.
"Oak Street Health hopes the center will impact the community as part of the revitalization of Westgate Mall," the release states. "The new center will fill a big need to provide care for underserved populations in the community and help lower waiting times for appointments. Additionally, the new center will bridge the language gap for Bethlehem’s Hispanic community - as 30% of Bethlehem is Hispanic."
Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare.
With a mission of "rebuilding healthcare as it should be," the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients.
Operating more than 170 centers across 21 states, Oak Street Health is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name.
Berks County's first Oak Street Health center opened a couple of months ago at 951 N. Sixth St., Suite 221, in Reading, and the network in May announced plans to open centers in Little Rock, Arkansas; Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa; Kansas City, Kansas; and Richmond, Virginia, beginning this summer.
The expansion into these four new states will increase the company's presence to 25 states by the end of the year.
Oak Street Health also plans to continue expanding into new communities within states where it has an existing presence with additional centers planned for Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania this year.
“One of the most critical ways we advance our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be is by bringing our high-quality primary care and unmatched patient experience to more older adults across the country,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health. “We look forward to meeting and caring for new deserving patients in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and Virginia, as well as the opportunity to create meaningful jobs for those passionate about improving health outcomes for patients and bridging health equity gaps in their communities.”
The Bethlehem primary care doctor’s office, which is welcoming new patients, offers services that include primary care, chronic condition care, immunizations, laboratory and testing services, specialty care and specialty care referrals.
In-person, phone and video visits are available.
"At Oak Street Health, our doctors and physicians take the time to get to know you and your needs," a message on the center's website reads. "We can help you get the most out of your Medicare coverage, set up mail-order prescriptions, and coordinate healthcare services such as specialist appointments and social services. Our care teams develop personalized preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals."
Oak Street Health promises to offer "primary care that puts you first."
Doctors take their time with patients and encourage them to freely discuss private matters in order understand their needs.
Physicians then work with patients to create a roadmap care.
"We listen to you and your history, and plan out your health journey together," a message on the network's website reads. "This is important because it allows us to determine if we need to stay the course, or if we need to adjust things. We also use this time to talk about preventative measures such as: immunizations, mammograms, colonoscopies, and hemoglobina A1C, to help us identify certain conditions early on. All of this helps us in determining our plan of action."
Oak Street Health's Medicare primary care doctors and other healthcare providers treat a variety of conditions, including common cold, allergies, skin conditions, podiatry, heart disease, kidney disease, mental health, diabetes, osteoarthritis, anemia and asthma.
Some of the in-center procedures that are provided include annual wellness checks, immunizations and vaccinations, lab work, behavioral health, echocardiogram, electrocardiogram, prostate screenings, gynecological exams and podiatry.
"Whether you’re seeing a medical doctor (MD), doctor of osteopathy (DO), nurse practitioner (NP), or physician assistant (PA), it’s important to know that our primary care doctors don’t work in silos, and all of your senior primary care is being discussed with the entire care team to make sure you’re being provided with the best health plan for your needs," the online message continues.
Oak Street Health's new Bethlehem center is the latest chapter in Westgate Mall's ongoing redevelopment.
In the winter, several tenants received notifications to vacate their spaces from mall owner Onyx Equities, which is planning to raze about 50,000 square feet of the shopping center's interior in order to construct about 8,000 square feet of new retail structures.
Salon chain Holiday Hair was the first to leave, merging with a nearby location about three miles away in the Pointe North shopping center, 5510 Crawford Drive, Hanover Township, Northampton County, in late January.
Cuong Nguyen, owner of nail salon Fashion Nails, purchased Nail Trix in South Whitehall Township and is continuing business at the 1536 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. site as of late February.
Amateur Athlete, a popular retailer selling skateboards, longboards, casual wear, swimwear, shoes and accessories like sunglasses, in April reopened at its new space in Bethlehem's Lehigh Shopping Center, 2110 W. Union Blvd.
Westgate Jewelers, offering new and estate jewelry along with custom jewelry and jewelry and watch repair, reopened April 11 at its new location on the upper level of the United Steelworkers of America building, 53 E. Lehigh St., Bethlehem, owner Laurel DiFelice said.
Hawk Music, which had been operating at the mall since its opening in 1973, temporarily closed on March 31, and new owner Jason Marish plans to reopen the business - offering instrument sales, rentals, repairs and lessons - at the former Mac's Hobby Hall property at 721 Linden St. in Bethlehem this summer.
Lastly, sandwich shop chain Subway, which closed April 7, is the mall's most recent former tenant. Franchisee Nick Ferrani is looking to nail down a new location for the eatery nearby.
"We're trying to move to a new site as close to the mall as possible," Ferrani said.
Onyx Equities, a New Jersey real estate investment and property services firm, purchased Westgate in 2018, with several rounds of renovations taking place over the ensuing years.
The latest phases of redevelopment include the demolition of part of the mall's interior and the construction of two new structures: a freestanding bank with a drive-thru (next to relocated Weis Markets) and a strip mall that will be home to Jersey Mike’s Subs, QDOBA Mexican Eats and Starbucks restaurants along with a yet-to-be-announced retailer. A drive-thru is planned for the Starbucks.
One of the center's biggest changes occurred in 2021, when Weis moved from its 32,000-square-foot store near the middle of the center to a remodeled, 63,000-square-foot store in part of the former Bon-Ton department store at the north end of the shopping center.
Other recent changes include Lehigh Valley Health Network opening a 27,000-square-foot medical equipment processing facility at the back of the former Bon-Ton; and California-based tools and hardware chain Harbor Freight Tools opening in part of the former Weis space (neighboring space is yet to be leased).
Additionally, a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store is operating out of a temporary location next to Amateur Athlete while its original location is being expanded near the south end of the center.
Other planned additions include an international quick-service hamburger chain at the northern end of the center (in front of Weis) and a financial institution at the site of the former Dempsey's restaurant at the south end of the center.
Built in 1973, Westgate Mall has been home to many businesses over the years, including prominent former tenants like Art & Drafting Connection, Beef House, Bookarama, Candy Carousel, Hourglass Hallmark, McCrory and Toy Tunnel.
More than a dozen businesses continue to operate at the mall, including Country Rose Florist, Grand China Buffet & Grill, Johnny’s Bagels & Deli, Outlooks for Hair and Panda Cleaners, among others.