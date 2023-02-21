WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Following the recent departures of three chain stores, the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, is set to lose an independent retailer of more than a decade in the coming months.
Country Memories, a store selling a wide variety of country collectibles, gifts and home décor, is set to permanently close in late March or mid-April on the mall's upper level, next to the former Chrystols Shoetique, owner Pat Vandak said.
Vandak is retiring from the retail business and has discounted all of her store's items 50%, with the exception of various antiques and stores fixtures (priced as marked).
Customers can shop merchandise such as area rugs, blankets, candles, dish towels, handbags, holiday and seasonal décor, placemats, pillows, wooden signs and wall art.
Country Memories, occupying the former Abercrombie Kids space, has been at the Lehigh Valley Mall for 12 years.
"I've had some really great customers and am so thankful," Vandak said. "It's a very bittersweet closing."
Country Memories' closure will follow a string of recent departures at the Whitehall Township shopping center.
Vera Bradley, a designer of women's handbags, backpacks, tote bags, luggage, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts, closed on Saturday.
The brand, known for its innovative designs, unique patterns and vibrant colors, opened at the mall's lifestyle center in 2014.
"We'll miss you!" read a store sign, encouraging customers to shop anytime at verabradley.com or visit Vera Bradley at Park City Center in Lancaster.
Additionally, Things Remembered — offering thousands of products with a broad range of personalization options — shuttered about a month ago on the mall's upper level.
That closure came amid the Jan. 10 announcement from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. that the gift provider had acquired and added Things Remembered to its e-commerce platform.
Lastly, the Lehigh Valley Mall lost Williams-Sonoma, a worldwide kitchenware, dinnerware and home furnishings retailer, in January. Williams-Sonoma was an original tenant of the mall's 15-year-old lifestyle center.
In response to Williams-Sonoma's closure, DiDuca cited several new store openings, including those of And Pose Selfie Studio, Little TrenzSetters Boutique and Better Life with Bry, among others.
She did not comment on any prospective tenants that may be lined up for the Williams-Sonoma space.
"I'm happy to share that Lehigh Valley Mall continues to see an investment into brick-and-mortar retail offerings - with a number of local and national retailers that arrived late last year just in time for the busy holiday shopping season," DiDuca said in a written statement.
Some good news for the shopping center came last week with the announcement that two new tenants — Face Foundrié and Kendra Scott — will open later this year in the outdoor lifestyle center.
Face Foundrié, a chain of all-inclusive focused facial bars, is expected to open in late summer in space that currently houses Pepper Palace, a store selling all-natural, small-batch hot sauces, salsas, seasonings and more, according to Elizabeth DiDuca, the mall's director of marketing and business development.
It's unclear if Pepper Palace is relocating to another mall spot. A store manager was unaware of Face Foundrié's plans to occupy the space.
Face Foundrié empowers customers to look and feel their best "by providing cutting edge services, accessible pricing, and an extensively trained staff of experts that deeply care," according to the business' mission statement.
"Our goal is to provide efficient and effective services for all things face: facials, lashes, brows and skincare," the statement continues.
Face Foundrié offers a half dozen, 40-minute focused facials, offering "results-driven service with the perfect touch of relaxation."
Popular facials include the Sculpt, "essentially a workout for your face," which uses Hungarian massage and facial cupping to lift, tone and sculpt the face (helps reduce puffiness, promote lymphatic drainage and boost circulation); Cryo Queen, which uses cryotherapy to increase collagen production and boost radiance (cold therapy stimulates blood flow and circulation helping with all skin concern); Dermababe, which gently removes the top layer of dead skin and peach fuzz to provide a deep exfoliation (allowing the skin to better absorb and use other products); and Clean + Natural, which helps boost skin cell turnover and rid you of any puffiness or inflammation by using a guya sha stone massage).
Customers also can level up their service by adding on an enhancement such as dermaplaning, LED light therapy and a chemical peel to target specific skin concerns.
Face Foundrié also offers mini facials, which the business describes as "20 minutes of skincare heaven," and other services such as brow wax and shapes, brow tints, brow henna, brow lamination and eyelash extensions.
A wide array of retail items include cleansers, moisturizers, toners, serums, facial oils, exfoliants, masks, lip balms and plumpers, SPF products and tools such as lash brushes, skin scrubbers and rose quartz rollers.
Face Foundrié has more than 40 locations open or coming soon across the country, including another coming-soon location at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.
"We are super excited to be coming to Lehigh!" Cheyanne Thurston, Face Foundrié's vice president of marketing, said in a written statement. "... The company currently has 23 stores across the country and is expected to end 2023 at 60 locations. We plan on opening our Lehigh location along with a second location in King of Prussia this summer."
Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand with gemstone-inspired collections that include fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods and beauty, is expected to open this summer in a yet-to-be-announced space in the lifestyle center, DiDuca said.
Scott has always had a love of natural gemstones, and when she noticed a void in the jewelry market for quality styles and stones at an affordable price, she decided to create them herself.
"Through the use of natural materials, including genuine stone and shell, we create quality, affordable luxury products that make fashion and its trends truly accessible," a message on the business' website reads.
Scott established the business in 2002 as a new mom with limited resources and a big dream, according to a description on the business' Facebook page. She also created a culture that allowed her to put family first.
"Family will always come first at Kendra Scott and you, my customers, are a part of that family," she wrote.
Customers can make custom bracelets and other pieces of jewelry via The Color Bar by Kendra Scott, an in-store and online experience "where personal style meets instant gratification."
Customers simply choose their jewelry category, style (over 50 signature Kendra Scott styles) and gemstones (mix and match more than 30 neutral, colorful and sparkling gemstones).
Farial Moss, Kendra Scott's public relations director, confirmed that the Lehigh Valley Mall store is set to open in the summer.
"The store will offer a variety of Kendra Scott jewelry including fine, demi-fine, fashion, watches and Scott Bro. by Kendra Scott, our mens collection," Moss said. "We will also have our Color Bar, which allows customers to design their own pieces by choosing the metal, the shape, the size, the stones, and offer on-site engraving."
Texas-based Kendra Scott has more than 130 retail stores nationwide, including other Pennsylvania outposts at King of Prussia Mall; Suburban Square in Ardmore, Montgomery County; and in Pittsburgh.
The brand's jewelry also can be found at prominent retailers such as Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
All of these mall updates follow a previously reported announcement that Andre Williams, a Parkland High School graduate who played with the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers, is planning to open a retail store for his business, All Weather Selvedge Denim Co., on the mall's upper level, near Boscov's.
The store, occupying the former Chrystols Shoetique space, has a target opening date of April 1, Williams said.
All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (also known as AW Selvedge), which closed its location at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in November, specializes in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics.
AW Selvedge's sister brands include DKShin, featuring men's and women's jeans crafted from stretch denim and accented with genuine leather patches, biker-inspired stitching and a concealed hook and zip fastening; and Runningman Shoes, offering lowtop leather shoes with an untreated rubber cupsole, a hidden slip-on construction and lambskin interior.
At his new store, Williams also is looking to offer hoodies and shirts, which will be produced in collaboration with Ohio-based Union Athletic Wear.
He also wants to carry boxers and socks, he said. Ladies athleticwear is coming in the fall.
In addition to the former Williams-Sonoma, Vera Bradley and Things Remembered spaces, a handful of other vacancies remain at the Lehigh Valley Mall, including the former Ruby Tuesday, Almost Vegan and Bravo! Italian Kitchen spaces.
Openings in December included Lovisa, a worldwide jewelry brand, and Otaku House, a store offering anime merchandise.
Lovisa fills a first-level space that previously housed edible cookie dough chain Dough Life, while Otaku House operates in a second-level space that previously housed Norman's Hallmark.
Additionally, T-Mobile is preparing to move from its lower-level spot near Boscov's to a larger lower-level space between Better Life with Bry and L'amour in the coming months.