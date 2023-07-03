BANGOR, Pa. – An ice cream shop has closed, but another is taking its place in the Slate Belt.
Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor, offering homemade ice cream, burgers and more, closed Sunday after more than a decade of business at 103 Broadway in Bangor, husband and wife owners Norman and Jill Matthews announced on the business' Facebook page.
The Bangor couple will continue operating their three-year-old Dinky's location at 312 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem.
"With a sad and heavy heart, today is the last day for Dinkys In Bangor," the couple posted on Sunday. "We are open our normal hours. We want to say thank you to all of our customers and employees for being there for us for the past 11 1/2 years."
In a video on the business' Facebook page, Norman announced that the Bangor location was sold to "young, ambitious" people, who went to school with the Matthews' sons.
The new owners plan to rename the Bangor shop and reopen it within a few weeks.
"They're going to shut down for about two weeks to get all of their ducks in order so they can get in there and do their spin on it," Norman said.
Selling the Bangor shop will allow the couple to focus on the Bethlehem location, which is a "big animal," Norman said.
"If we could've kept it open and been there and done all of it, we would have," Jill said in a separate video. "It's just down here in Bethlehem, it just took more than what we thought it was going to take from us."
Taking the place of Dinky's in Bangor will be "The Local Scoop," operated by the Louszko family.
Updates, including an opening announcement, will be made on the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.
"We're super excited to embark on this new adventure and can't wait to serve our local community" a post on The Local Scoop Bangor's social media pages reads.
Dinky's Ice Cream in Parlor & Grill in Bethlehem will continue to operate Thursday through Tuesday.
The business serves hard and soft ice cream, along with other chilled treats such as milkshakes and sundaes, and savory items such as burgers, hot dogs, French fries, nachos, chili, and chicken sandwiches.
Dinky's also recently debuted a mobile trailer.