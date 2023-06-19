ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular chain offering gas, custom food and drinks and various convenience items is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Sheetz, the Blair County-based chain with nearly 700 locations across six states, is planning to open its seventh Lehigh Valley location in late summer at 2901 Lehigh St. in Allentown, according to Harry Hammel, spokesperson for Sheetz.
The new location is being constructed at the southeast corner of Lehigh Street and 29th street, near AutoZone. A former beer store was demolished to make way for the project.
Nearby convenience stores and gas stations include a Turkey Hill next door and a Wawa about a mile north on Lehigh Street.
Sheetz is known for its made-to-order food, including burgers, chicken sandwiches, burritos and appetizers, and specialty drinks such as cold-brew coffee, lattes, smoothies and milkshakes.
As of April, the company operates 679 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Sheetz also has plans to open its first store in Dayton, Ohio next year and expand into Michigan in 2025.
Other Lehigh Valley locations are on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem, MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township, Nazareth Road in Palmer Township, Trolley Line Drive in Palmer Township and Golden Key Road in Weisenberg Township.
In October, the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board also approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station that would operate about eight miles northeast of the under-development Allentown location.
The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street, in Bethlehem. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
Attorney Julie Wagner Burkart, representing Sheetz, said the project would not alter the neighborhood's character nor impact adversely neighboring properties, and will have no negative community impact. The site is currently vacant.
David Smith, a senior real estate site selector with Sheetz, testified the business would operate similarly to other Lehigh Valley Sheetz locations. The business will feature made-to-order foods and roughly 30 seats for dining. Retail sales will include snacks, coffee, sodas, teas and other beverages, along with some automobile products.
A construction timeline for this new Bethlehem location has not yet been announced.
Additionally, the Bethlehem Planning Commission on May 11 approved a land redevelopment plan that calls for the demolition of an existing store at 3201 Schoenersville Road, on the west side of the road just north of Route 22, and subsequent construction of a new Sheetz with a drive-thru at the same 2.2-acre site.
Terri Delo, project manager with Cumberland County-based Integrated Consulting, presented the final land redevelopment plan for the rebuild of the Sheetz store at the intersection of Schoenersville Road and City Line Road.
The updated Sheetz will feature 12 fueling stations under a canopy along with a roughly 6,100-square-foot store - about 300 square feet larger than its current store.
Delo noted that the updated Sheetz store will still feature an on-site car wash, and it also will feature a drive-thru - something the current store does not offer.
Demolition and construction work is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024, Delo said.
Sheetz, founded by Bob Sheetz in 1952 in Altoona, Blair County, aims to offer "kicked-up convenience while being more than just a convenience store," according to a company description.
"Sheetz is a mecca for people on the go," the description continues. "If you need to refuel your car or refresh your body, we have what you need to keep you moving on to whatever comes next."
"Road warriors. Construction workers. Soccer moms. They all have a special place at Sheetz. We know you don't have time to run all over town for the things you need. Sheetz has what you need, when you need it. And, we're here 24/7/365. Even on Christmas day."