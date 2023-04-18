BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A taste of Lima is coming soon to Bethlehem's Broad Street.
Kinoa Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, a full-service restaurant serving ceviche, lomo saltado, rotisserie chicken and other Peruvian specialties, is expected to open in mid-May at 518 W. Broad St., co-owner Miguel Ocharan Smith said.
The BYOB eatery, between Action Wheels Bike Shop and Broad St. Pizzeria, will be operated by Ocharan Smith and his wife, Aida Ocharan.
The Bethlehem couple and a team of contractors have spent nearly a year overhauling the roughly 1,000-square-foot space with new flooring, dry wall, lighting, kitchen equipment and other upgrades.
Kinoa, with seating for around 15 customers, will offer a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees.
A main draw will be pollo a la brasa (rotisserie chicken marinated in Kinoa's special sauce), available as a whole rotisserie chicken, half chicken or quarter chicken.
Family meals, $24.90-$49.90, also will be available and will include different combinations of foods, including whole rotisserie chickens, French fries, avocado salad, yellow rice, beans, salchipapa (hot dogs and fries) and chicken wings (barbecue, Buffalo or teriyaki).
Other menu highlights will include starters such as cilantro rice and quinoa soup and stuffed tequenos and empanadas (both available with shredded chicken and creamy aji amarillo sauce or beef strips, soy sauce, spices, red onions and tomatoes); sandwiches such as a quinoa red bean burger and panini with grilled chicken marinated in aji panca sauce and herbs; and main selections such as Peruvian-style fried rice (available with beef, chicken, quinoa or seafood) and lomo or pollo saltado (beef or chicken sauteed with onion, tomatoes, soy sauce and Peruvian spices; served with fries and steamed rice).
Customers also will enjoy grilled items such as skirt steak marinated in panca sauce and herbs (served with garlic fries and grilled broccoli rabe) and seafood selections such as ceviche (Peru's national dish), jalea (fried breaded seafood platter of fish, calamari and shrimp, topped with onions and tomatoes in lime juice) and tacu tacu Kinoa (sauteed rice and beans, topped with seafood sauce).
Before opening Kinoa, Peruvian-born Ocharan Smith previously worked as a chef for 20 years at various New York City dining establishments, including his brother's Peruvian restaurant, Brasas.
"I've worked at a lot of different types of restaurants, and I'm excited to bring all of that experience to my own business," Ocharan Smith said. "We're going to be serving authentic and delicious Peruvian dishes, and everything's going to be made from scratch."
Kinoa, offering dine-in and take-out services, also will serve a variety of coffee beverages, frozen drinks and other specialty beverage such as chicha morada, maracuya mango and strawberry lemonade.
It will join a handful of other Lehigh Valley Peruvian restaurants, including Las Brasa's on West Emmaus Avenue in Allentown, Pesca Peru on Northampton Street in Easton and Machu Picchu Peruvian Restaurant on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem.