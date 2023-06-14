BETHLEHEM, Pa - A new Mexican restaurant is readying to spice up Bethlehem's dining scene.
Sabor Poblano Taqueria, offering authentic Mexican dishes such as chiles rellenos, flautas and tortas, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 835 N. New St., co-owner Alex Ramirez said.
The space previously housed other eateries, including Johnnie Lustig's Frankfurters and, most recently, Wright's Pizza.
Ramirez and his wife, Marguerita Rodriguez, will be preparing dishes using long-held family recipes.
The Bethlehem residents were born and raised in Puebla, located about 100 miles southeast of Mexico City, and look forward to offering "traditional Mexican cuisine" to the Lehigh Valley community, Ramirez said.
"Many restaurants in the area claim to offer authentic Mexican food, but coming from Mexico myself, I know that it's not," Ramirez said. "We are going to offer made-from-scratch, authentic and tasty Mexican food, including popular dishes like gorditas, sopes and tostadas."
Sabor Poblano, which translates to flavor or taste of Puebla in English, will offer a variety of Mexican specialties, including burritos, nachos, quesadillas, guacamole with tri-color chips and tortas such as grilled chicken, breaded beef and chorizo (Mexican sausage) and eggs.
Tacos, $3.79 each or three for $9.99, will include beef, chicken, al pastor (pork), carnitas (pork shoulder) and vegetarian.
About a dozen lunch specials will include Mexican steak, marinated beef ribs with guajillo chile, pork ribs in green sauce, chicken stew with potatoes, Mexican-style beef soup and spinach patties with cheese in tomato sauce.
Specials, $9.99, will be served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas.
Beverage menu highlights will include fresh fruit smoothies, Jarritos soft drinks and "agua fresca" fruit drinks.
The eatery will feature a few indoor seats, but it will mostly cater to customers seeking delivery and takeout orders.
Customers will be able to place orders at an indoor counter or in advance over the phone, Ramirez said. Free delivery will be offered.