SPRING TWP., Pa. — A long-time Spring Township restaurant that closed after nearly five decades in business is back up and running.
The Ranch House, located on Penn Avenue, remained open for 49 years until its previous owners announced it was time to downsize and focus on their other location, Schell's in Muhlenberg Township.
Now, the restaurant is named Lilli's Ranch House in honor of the new owner's daughter, and there are quite a few other changes, too.
A new sign greets hungry customers outside. Inside, workers thank patrons as they leave and hope they come back.
The new owners of Lilli's Ranch House and Creamery said a little more than a month after reopening, they are settling in and "getting the hang of it."
"The first two weeks were absolutely insane," said partner Massimo Caloiero.
That's because Caloiero said word of the restaurant's reopening brought more people than he initially expected.
"We were doing between 500-600 people per day, so it was nonstop for 16 hours a day," he said. "I was thankful, grateful, but I wasn't at the same time, because I wanted to make sure everything was right."
Caloiero, who helps to run three other restaurants: Pourhouse American Grille in Ruscombmanor Township, Juliana's Italian Restaurant in Spring Township, and Margherita's in Laureldale, said the Ranch House was unfamiliar territory. He said he is accustomed to serving people lunch and dinner, specifically Italian food; brunch and earlier hours are a new adventure for the new owner.
"There are some similar items," he said. "We did change the menu a little bit."
Ice cream has always been on the menu, but the frozen treat used to be in the back of the restaurant. As part of the building's renovations, it was brought up front.
"Pretty much everything [has changed], top to bottom: floors, paint, all the wood, finish," explained Caloiero. "We tried to keep some of the original stuff in here just to keep the original Ranch House feel."
The signature wagon wheels on the ceiling remain; though, they have been outfitted with new, modern lightbulbs.
Customers 69 News spoke with said they are just happy the lights are back on.
"I was glad to see it reopen, that it didn't, that it wasn't empty all the time. You hate to drive past it and see nobody in the parking lot," said Jim Borst of Shillington, who tried the restaurant out with his wife for the first time since its November reopening. "I wish them a lot of luck."
"It was a learning experience. I'm glad now... I'm hoping those people who had a bad experience come back and try us again," said Caloiero.
Caloiero said he is optimistic that the restaurant will be open an additional 49 years.
"Yes," he laughed, "this will be Lilli's eventually."