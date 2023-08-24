ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group of Lehigh Valley business owners and nonprofit leaders are teaming up to help kids get in tip-top shape for the upcoming school year.
Properly Laced, a sneaker boutique at 107 N. Seventh St. Suite 110 in downtown Allentown, is partnering with three other small businesses and a local nonprofit organization to host a Back-to-School Bash, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the sneaker boutique.
Properly Laced co-owners Willie Burns and Aaron Millan purchased roughly 300 new backpacks that they will offer to children at no charge (while supplies last) during the event.
Accompanying the backpacks will be free school supplies, including pencils, paper, notebooks, folders, markers and crayons, Burns said.
A bulk of the supplies was donated by Desire Attire, a clothing boutique on Linden Street in Bethlehem.
“We’re also going to be raffling 10 pairs of Air Force 1 sneakers,” Burns said. “Kids will enter to win a pair in their size, and then toward the end of the day, we’ll do that drawing and give away some free shoes. So, it’s going to be a really cool event.”
Properly Laced, a sneaker boutique selling authentic styles from tops brands like Nike, Jordan and Yeezy, last year held a similar back-to-school event at the business’ other location on East Third Street in south Bethlehem.
The business’ new flagship location in downtown Allentown held a grand opening in the spring.
“This will be our first event in downtown Allentown,” Burns said. “We want to make it an annual event.”
Families with children entering kindergarten through 12th grade are welcome to attend the event, which also will feature free burgers and hot dogs donated by Give a Blessing Get a Blessing, a Lehigh Valley nonprofit, Burns said.
"We're really excited to welcome families and give back to the community," Burns said.