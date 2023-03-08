MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A destination for smoked brisket, pulled pork and other barbecue dishes in Berks County has closed.
Mad J's BBQ, a fast-casual eatery offering "kick ash" barbecue platters, sandwiches, mac-and-cheese bowls and more, has closed after about a year and a half of business at 850 Golden Drive, Suite 6, in the Blandon section of Maidencreek Township.
The business' closure in the Maidencreek Towne Center comes about four months after the original Mad J's BBQ eatery on East Lawn Road in Upper Nazareth Township, Northampton County, closed after three years of business.
"While we were not here for as long as we would have liked, you all truly made us feel like we were a part of this close knit community," a post on the business' Facebook page reads. "We would like to thank each and every one of you that has continued to support us, we could not have done this without you."
Mad J's BBQ is continuing to serve customers via catering and local events.
"While we may be closing this chapter and our doors here in Blandon, we will still continue to provide delicious bbq in our signature kickin ash way!" the announcement continues. "Stay tuned for more details on where you can find us at local events!"
Mad J's BBQ operators Jay Torres and Justin Windish utilize a wood-fired smoker to prepare various barbecue options, including brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, beer brats and sausages.
Unique creations include a "Fire and Ice" sandwich (brisket, jalapeno and the business' own Mad Reaper sauce on a glazed doughnut) and "Mad J's Mess" (mac and cheese bowl topped with pulled pork and peach baked beans).
Other menu highlights include "The Barnyard" platter (brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and mac and cheese with "Drunken Apple" barbecue sauce); appetizers such as smoked meatballs with sweet and sour sauce and nachos topped with your choice of brisket, chicken or pork; and sides such as coleslaw, potato salad and Mexican street corn.
To stay up-to-date on Mad J's BBQ happenings, follow the business' social pages, facebook.com/madjsbbq and facebook.com/madjsbbqblandon.