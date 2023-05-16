BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - As one tenant prepares to leave, two more are set to open at the Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township.
Vacating the shopping center is Bed Bath & Beyond, a home goods retailer offering bedding, bathroom items, home décor, furniture, beauty products and more, which is holding a store closing sale with items discounted 10% to 40% storewide.
After 52 years in business, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
The company’s 360 namesake stores and 120 buybuy Baby locations remain open for the time being as it winds down operations and works to liquidate assets.
An official closing date has not yet been announced for the Bethlehem Township location, but the retailer expects to close all of its stores by June 30.
At the Southmont Plaza store, 4449 Southmont Way, customers can still shop a wide array of discounted merchandise, including area rugs, curtains, pillows, mattress toppers, sheet sets, comforters, bathroom accessories, outdoor furniture, vacuums and small kitchen appliances such as toaster ovens and coffee makers.
May 8 was the last day to redeem loyalty points, gift cards, gift certificates, merchandise credit and Welcome Rewards+.
Bed Bath & Beyond coupons are also no longer being accepted, but a few other retailers - including Big Lots, Boscov's and The Container Store - have announced that they are accepting them.
Coming soon to Southmont Plaza is Kung Fu II, a full-service, BYOB restaurant specializing in Chinese and Japanese cuisines.
The restaurant, with seating for around 75 diners, is set to open Friday at 4402 Birkland Place, Suite 5. The renovated space previously housed CJT Asian Cuisine.
Kung Fu II will be a second location of the business, Kung Fu, which opened about four years ago on North Main Street in Doylestown, Bucks County, owner Joey Xu said.
The Doylestown restaurant focuses on authentic Chinese cuisine, whereas the Bethlehem Township location will offer these same Chinese dishes along with sushi, sashimi and other Japanese specialties, Xu said.
"We will have a full sushi bar," Xu said.
Japanese menu highlights will include sushi bar appetizers ($8-$13) such as naruto, spicy tuna pizza and salmon carpaccio; tempura ($9; chicken, shrimp or vegetable); bento boxes ($12-$13; chicken teriyaki, shrimp teriyaki, scallops or beef with broccoli); and around 30 varieties of maki (most $5-$7), including raw selections such as spicy yellowtail and tuna cucumber, cooked options such as California and eel avocado, and vegetarian picks such as sweet potato, mushroom shallot and asparagus pumpkin.
There also will be about two dozen specialty rolls ($8-$18) such as "Easton" (lobster tempura and avocado topped with strawberry, eel sauce and chili sauce), "Fancy" (smoked salmon, apple and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna) and "Yummy" (tempura shrimp and asparagus topped with tempura kani, eel sauce, spicy mayo and crispy noodles).
Other menu highlights will include appetizers such as pork gyoza, crispy calamari and crab and cheese wontons; soups such as egg drop, miso and hot and sour; and noodle and rice dishes such as fried rice (with chicken, shrimp, beef, pork or vegetables), pad Thai (with chicken, shrimp, beef or vegetables) and Kung Fu udon or lo mein (with chicken, beef, shrimp, Chinese cabbage, carrots, onions and scallions).
There will also be several beef, chicken, pork and seafood entrees, including Mongolian beef, kung pao chicken, pork in bean sauce and shrimp with garlic sauce, along with chef's specialties such as Szecuhan chicken, shrimp with walnuts and "Seafood Delight" (lobster, shrimp and scallops in house special sauce).
The restaurant, which also will offer takeout and catering, will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays.
Across from Kung Fu II, another "coming soon" tenant - Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA - is tentatively set to open within the next few weeks.
"We have a planned date of June 1 if everything goes smoothly," store manager Steve Wiseman said in reference to the opening.
Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA also has locations in Reading, Berks County; Warrington, Bucks County; Exton, Chester County; Haverford, Delaware County; and Wilmington, Delaware.
At each showroom, "backyard leisure experts" are on hand to help customers choose the right products for their needs and lifestyles, according to the business' website.
Shoppers can browse a wide range of spas and other items in a variety of price points and also speak with team members about financing options.
The business carries top brands, including Hydropool swim spas, Jacuzzi hot tubs and Jacuzzi infrared saunas, which specialize in products known for their healing benefits.
"The regular use of these wellness products can result in an array of health benefits, including but not limited to a boost in energy levels, improved sleep patterns, soothed muscle and joint pain, less stress, and many more," a message on the business' website reads.
Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA services and repairs all brands and models of hot tubs, swim spas, saunas and pools.
Customers also can shop outdoor furniture, fire pits and gazebos, with the business inviting individuals to "transform your outdoor living space."
"From hot tubs and swim spas, to saunas, patio furniture and everything in between, we have everything you need to bring luxury, health and enjoyment home with you," a message on the business' website reads.
Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA will fill a long-vacant space at the Southmont Plaza, which also is home to big-name chains such as Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Lowe's, Michaels and Dick's Sporting Goods.
The shopping center, at Freemansburg Avenue and Hope Road, most recently welcomed discount variety store chain Dollar Tree, which held a grand opening in January 2022 in the former Pier 1 Imports space. A few center vacancies remain.