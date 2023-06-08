BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new destination for vegan eggs, waffles, sandwiches and other brunch favorites is coming soon to Bethlehem.
Bed Head Vegan Brunch House, offering vegan breakfast and lunch specialties, is expected to open by the end of June at 310 E. Goepp St., co-owner and chef Chadwick Aufderhar said.
For about 13 years, the building housed Hometown Heroes, a former neighborhood pub that transitioned into a cafe in its final year of business in 2017.
Recent former tenants include D’William Spanish restaurant (2018-2019) and The Menu of Goodness (2021).
Aufderhar and his wife, Lauren Gilmore, are overhauling the space with new wall paint, dining booths, refurbished counters and more.
"We're brightening up the place," Aufderhar said. "We're going to offer all vegan items, and everything's going to be made from scratch - cinnamon rolls, biscuits, breakfast burritos, chicken and waffles, everything. We're also going to have espresso and specialty coffees."
The couple, who lives a few blocks away from the restaurant in Bethlehem, moved to Pennsylvania from Washington about two years ago for Gilmore's graduate studies.
She recently earned her master's degree from Lehigh University and will begin her Ph. D coursework in English in a few months.
"We really like this neighborhood, and we're excited to serve the community," Gilmore said.
In Washington, Aufderhar managed a vegan restaurant for about 10 years and grew to love baking and cooking brunch food in particular.
"For me, making vegan food is a lot of fun because it creates these little challenges," Aufderhar said. "For example, if you can't use eggs, what else coud you use to mimic them?"
At Bed Head, Aufderhar and Gilmore plan to offer vegan versions of brunch favorites such as chicken and waffles, featuring a soy- and wheat-based chicken substitute; bacon, featuring a rice-based bacon alternative; and yogurt parfaits, featuring a cashew coconut-based yogurt.
"Any dairy substitutes usually come from cashews, and I process them myself to different textures," Aufderhar said.
Other menu highlights will include vegan versions of a fried chicken sandwich and brunch cheeseburger topped with bacon and an egg. There also will be a variety of baked goods.
"While we are catering to the vegan community, we're hopeful that everyone will feel welcome here," Aufderhar said. "So, even if you're not interested in alternative meats or familiar with veganism, you'll still be able to enjoy a great meal. A cinnamon roll is still a cinnamon roll after all. You don't have to be a vegan to enjoy it."
Aufderhar and Gilmore follow vegan diets themselves and are looking forward to Bed Head joining Bethlehem's "vibrant vegan community," Aufderhar said.
"We're excited to be joining a group of already great vegan spots in the city - like Paranormal Pizza, VegOut and Vegan Treats," Aufderhar said.
Bed Head will offer indoor seating for around 24 customers along with "fast and convenient" takeout, Aufderhar said.
During the onset of the pandemic, when indoor dining at restaurants was restricted, Aufderhar became well-versed at preparing high-quality dishes in fast and efficient ways at the restaurant that he managed in California.
"Here, people wanting takeout will be able to order in advance on the website or in-person at the counter," Aufderhar said. "They'll be able to get their carry-out orders in five minutes or less."
To start, Bed Head is tentatively set to operate 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.