BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new destination for vegan eggs, waffles, sandwiches and other brunch favorites is almost ready to welcome diners in Bethlehem.
Bed Head Vegan Brunch House, offering vegan breakfast and lunch specialties, will hold its grand opening 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, at 310 E. Goepp St.
For about 13 years, the building housed Hometown Heroes, a former neighborhood pub that transitioned into a cafe in its final year of business in 2017.
Recent former tenants include D’William Spanish restaurant (2018-2019) and The Menu of Goodness (2021).
Husband and wife co-owners Chadwick Aufderhar and Lauren Gilmore overhauled the space with new wall paint, dining booths, refurbished counters and more.
They are excited to debut an entirely plant-based menu featuring scratch-made breakfast staples that happen to be vegan, including biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, chicken and waffles, parfaits, and more.
They are also proud to offer specialty espresso drinks crafted with Monocacy Coffee Company beans.
“We feel very grateful to be joining such a vibrant community,” said Aufderhar, who will serve as Bed Head's chef. “We hope to make our space feel welcoming to everyone. Whether you're vegan, vegetarian, or an omnivore interested in trying something new, we can’t wait to serve you.”
The couple, who lives a few blocks away from the restaurant in Bethlehem, moved to Pennsylvania from Washington about two years ago for Gilmore's graduate studies.
She recently earned her master's degree from Lehigh University and will soon begin her Ph. D coursework in English.
While on a walk around his neighborhood earlier this year, Aufderhar spotted the then-vacant spot on Goepp Street and immediately sensed the potential for executing his vision of "high-quality, unpretentious brunch foods that fuse a comfort factor with innovation."
"We really like this neighborhood, and we're excited to serve the community," Gilmore added.
In this new venture, Aufderhar is building on his experience as a manager of Allie's Vegan Pizzeria and Cafe, a nationally recognized, plant-based restaurant in Spokane, Washington.
Bed Head will offer savory options such as Bead Head Hash (bacon, peppers, onions, hash tots, scramble and cheese; nut-free without cheese) and a breakfast burrito (black beans, green chili, scramble, chorizo, hash tots, cheese, salsa, crema and cilantro; gluten-free without tortilla and nut-free without cheese), along with sweet selection such as a lemon waffle, tiramisu waffle and "Amore Waffle" (strawberry compote, dark chocolate ganache and white chocolate drizzle).
"For me, making vegan food is a lot of fun because it creates these little challenges," Aufderhar said. "For example, if you can't use eggs, what else could you use to mimic them?"
At Bed Head, Aufderhar and Gilmore plan to offer vegan versions of brunch favorites such as chicken and waffles, featuring a soy- and wheat-based chicken substitute; and bacon, featuring a rice-based bacon alternative.
Other menu highlights will include cinnamon rolls, fried chicken and bacon biscuit sandwiches, and sides such as garlic parm hash tots and a Bed Head Parfait, featuring house-made, cashew-coconut yogurt, berry compote and gluten-free granola.
"Any dairy substitutes usually come from cashews, and I process them myself to different textures," Aufderhar said.
For its opening week, Bed Head is offering a free cinnamon roll to the first 100 customers who place online take-out orders of $20 or more.
Regular hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
To view the restaurant's full menu and place an order, visit bedheadbethlehem.com.