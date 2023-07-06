ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding Lehigh Valley retailer is bidding farewell to its physical store and transitioning to a solely online enterprise.
C. Leslie Smith, a silversmith shop known for its handcrafted jewelry and gifts, is planning to close its store at 311 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Allentown by Monday, owner Charles Leslie Smith III said.
The business, founded in 1955 by Smith's late father, Charles Leslie Smith Jr., will continue selling items on its website, which is getting revamped in the coming months.
On C. Leslie Smith, Inc.'s Facebook page, Smith on Thursday announced the store lost its lease and all items have been discounted 50% to 70% off their original prices.
He attributed the decision to end brick-and-mortar operations to a few factors, including a changing retail climate that has an increasing number of customers shopping online and ongoing discord with the shopping center's landlord.
"We've been struggling with this landlord for a while," Smith said. "We saw the writing on the wall. We just didn't expect it to happen quite so abruptly."
A spokesperson for Toronto-based Slate Grocery REIT, which owns the shopping center, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
C. Leslie Smith was established in 1955, when Charles Leslie Smith Jr. decided to transition from a teaching job in precious metal craft at the Philadelphia College of Art to a full-time gig creating unique silver jewelry, according to a historical account on the business' website.
The first store was located in the lower level of a barn in Allentown's West End, near Trexler Park.
The business' handcrafted silver and gold jewelry, featuring an artistic flair and "fresh approach to design, weight and quality," became increasingly popular, leading C. Leslie Smith to outgrow a few other Allentown locations before it settled into a 2,200-square-foot space at 921 Hamilton St., in the heart of downtown Allentown, in 1963.
This Hamilton Street location was the business' base of operations for more than 30 years, and several now-closed satellite stores were opened during the late 1960s and early 1970s, including locations in downtown Bethlehem and Peddler's Village in Buckingham Township, Bucks County,
In 1982, Charles Leslie Smith Jr. saw an opportunity to open a new satellite store at Village West, a then-new strip mall at Cedar Crest Boulevard and Tilghman Street in South Whitehall Township.
This store quickly surpassed the declining sales of the downtown Allentown store, leading to the 1995 decision to move out of Center City Allentown and focus solely on the newly expanded Village West store.
Following Charles Leslie Smith Jr.'s death in 2008, the business was passed to his son, who had been heading operations since around 1998.
In 2014, Charles Leslie Smith III and his wife, Nadine Smith, moved the store again to its current location in The Shops at Cedar Point for more space.
"We're hoping that this will be a brief hiatus before we can start up again," Charles Leslie Smith III said of the store's upcoming closure. "We've got to keep up with the times, and unfortunately, brick-and-mortar stores have kind of went the way of the dinosaurs. Things have changed over the years, especially after COVID, with people buying online more."
Following the business' online announcement on Thursday morning, an influx of customers came into the store to take advantage of the deals and extend warm wishes to the Smiths.
Indivduals also commented on the business' Facebook post.
"So very sorry to hear this!" one person wrote. "I have shopped C Lesley Smith since the 70’s! Hamilton St location."
"Sorry to hear such news, all beautiful things you both had in the store," another person commented. "Wishing you both the very best on whatever the next chapter will be."
C. Leslie Smith is known for its handcrafted jewelry, especially its silver pieces.
The business also carries other artisan wares, including pottery and hand-blown glass creations.
"Seventy to 80% are made in the USA," Charles Leslie Smith III said. "We do have some imports."
C. Leslie Smith's storewide sale will continue throughout the weekend, with the store opening at 10 a.m. and staying open "until people stop coming in," Charles Leslie Smith III said.
"We've had a very loyal and terrific customer base over the years," he added. "We're very, very grateful for all of their patronage."