UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year.
Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
Staff is still on-site clearing out merchandise and fixtures until the end of the week, though, and customers are welcome to stop by between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through Friday to shop remaining items, most of which have been discounted 50% off their original prices.
Retail operations will resume at a yet-to-be-determined site in the Bangor area in early 2023, said Gately-Wilson, who's been checking out potential locations for sale and lease in Upper Mount Bethel, Bangor and Portland.
"One of the biggest questions that everyone's had is: 'Where are you going?'" Gately-Wilson said. "The honest truth is that we have looked at quite a few places, and every time we get really excited that one of is going to work, something just doesn't quite come out."
"For right now, we are still looking for the perfect retail location. It is not an easy business to move, partially because it's so multi-faceted between everything that we do - from the feed and the pellets to the food, the local produce and the bakery end of it as well."
Miller's originated as a working farm by original owners Donald and Ethel Miller in the 1950s, and Gately-Wilson took over operations at the site in 2016.
She's been renting the property for the past six years while expanding the enterprise to include made-on-premises treats like cookies and cinnamon buns and agritourism attractions such as Easter egg hunts and fall corn mazes.
The property's new owner has other plans for the property, Gately-Wilson said, noting that she isn't familiar with the details.
"When I came to Miller's in 2016, we entered into an agreement to purchase the business, not the property," Gately-Wilson explained. "The property just got sold this year, and we have to relocate the business."
Miller's, located just outside East Bangor, has evolved greatly over the decades.
At one point, the farm had a feed mill and tens of thousands of chickens, Gately-Wilson said. But in the 1990s, the Miller family stopped housing chickens and just sold eggs from other regional farms, a practice that Gately-Wilson continues.
Following Gately-Wilson's takeover in 2016, the business' variety of goods expanded to include made-on-site goods such as jams, salsa, candles and baked goods along with all-natural, pasture-raised beef and pork from Gately-Wilson's Old Stonehouse Farm, a working farm where she resides, about six miles east in Upper Mount Bethel.
Customers also could shop local eggs, livestock feed, pet food and lawn and garden items alongside local honey from Heinsohn Farm, locally roasted coffee from Watergap Coffee Co., local cheese and other dairy products from Klein Farms, wine from Broken Willow Farm and produce from various nearby farms.
Local residents also could sell home decor and other items on consignment, and a wide assortment of vegetables, flowers, herbs and other plants were available during the spring and summer months. Both practices will continue at the future site of Miller's.
"We really changed it a lot," Gately-Wilson said of Miller's. "It used to be oriented to just your farmer who would walk in, know which livestock feeds he needs, grab them and go. It sold other items like propane, wood pellets and some lawn and garden stuff, but we brought in a whole new dynamic with a big farm market, lots of agritourism and community-based things, like our corn maze and pumpkin patch, that families could do on the weekends to have a nice afternoon of country."
From spring to fall, Gately-Wilson kept various farm animals at Miller's as part of a petting zoo.
She plans to continue that practice at the new site as many animals, including a pig named Lightning and a miniature donkey named Luna, have attracted large followings among guests. On select Saturdays, Miller's also offered pony rides.
"[Miller's] is a business, but it's really a business that brings joy to the community," Gately-Wilson said. "We're very community oriented - both with the local community and beyond. We have a lot of people who come out to visit us at least once or twice a month from New York City, Long Island and different locations to just come out, get some fresh air and enjoy the afternoon."
Gately-Wilson can't say exactly when she will find a new home for Miller's, but she wants customers to know that she'll be back "as soon as possible."
Until that day comes, though, she will be utilizing space at Old Stonehouse Farm to run the business' baking and wholesale feed operations.
Old Stonehouse is not open to the public, but regular feed customers will be able to make an appointment to pick up whatever they need, she said. The business' phone number will remain the same for individuals looking to place orders.
For the baked goods, Gately-Wilson is setting up a commercial kitchen at Old Stonehouse. Previously, staff used a commercial kitchen at an old farmhouse at Miller's to bake breads, pies, muffins, peanut butter bars and more.
Popular selections include cinnamon rolls, sourdough bread and cookies made with Bird Dog Whiskey.
"In the meantime, we're looking at offering [baked goods] at some of our local farm markets and small businesses that we do business with," Gately-Wilson said. "People need their cookie fix."
Wherever Miller's settles in the new year, Gately-Wilson is looking forward to reconnecting with customers who have become more like family.
"The biggest thing I've loved about running Miller's Egg Ranch was every day, someone would come in and say, 'Oh my God, thank you so much for being here and thank you so much for doing what you do,'" Gately-Wilson said. "That really just made all of the struggles and all of the difficulties 100% worth it."