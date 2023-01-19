FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A landmark Italian restaurant has taken on a new identity in Fountain Hill.
The Vineyard Restaurant, at 605 Fiot St., is now known as The Vineyard Di Norma.
The Prosseda family took ownership of the beloved establishment in September 2021, and after a little more than a year of operation, they decided to better personalize the business while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
"[Norma] is the town where our Prosseda family is from and lives in Italy," Rachael Prosseda said.
After 31 years, previous owners Pietro and Maria DiMatteo retired in 2021, selling the casual fine-dining restaurant to Rachael and Luke's parents, Matt and Cindy Prosseda.
Rachael and Luke had always wanted to operate an Italian restaurant, and the siblings - who grew up in Wellsboro, Tioga County - found the Lehigh Valley to be a welcoming area to start their venture.
The pair became familiar with the area thanks to Rachael's husband, a graduate of Liberty High School, who she met while attending Bloomsburg University. The siblings have now called Bethlehem home for eight years.
Luke, who studied at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, is The Vineyard Di Norma's head chef.
He continues the DiMatteos' tradition of on-site butchering and, with help from his culinary team, prepares pastas, sauces and other foods from scratch.
He's designed the menu to include appetizers such as burrata, broccoli rabe, gnocchi and clams and mussels scampi; chicken or veal options such as Calabrese, Marsala, piccata and saltimbocca alla Roma; and seafood selections such as cioppino (with lobster tail, mussels, clams and shrimp) and pasta Gorgonzola (shrimp, broccoli rabe, Calabrian chili and Gorgonzola dulce sauce).
There are also meat dishes, including one of Luke's favorites, pork Milanese (with fresh lettuce, parmesan and lemon).
Many of the dishes found on the menu have been passed down over generations, along with a deep love and appreciation for food and family.
While Luke designs the menu and prepares the cuisine, Rachael oversees front-of-house operations and Matt and Cindy are frequently on hand to assist where needed, whether in the dining room or behind the scenes.
“We have a strong clientele base that has already discovered and enjoy our updated menu,” Luke said. “We are excited about the new name, which ties the restaurant to our history, to the food. The items on our menu are rooted in Italian-American tradition but will experiment with modern ideas and flavors as well as more traditionally Italian preparations. The name change is defining a new era for what The Vineyard is and what we offer.”
The Prosseda family believes life’s simple pleasures include fine wine, delicious spirits and beautifully prepared food.
The menu is prepared with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, and the restaurant's weekly specials are often based on what’s in season.
The Vineyard Di Norma also features an impressive bar lineup, with many unique wines, hand-crafted seasonal and traditional cocktails and local craft beer from breweries such as Bonn Place Brewing Company in Bethlehem, Lost Tavern Brewing in Hellertown and Sherman Street Beer Company in Allentown.
The Vineyard Di Norma, which also has been updated with new wall paint and artwork, is open 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and 4-10 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. For the full menu or to make a reservation, visit its website.