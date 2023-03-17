SHILLINGTON, Pa. — A new full-service beauty salon in Berks County wants to help its clients look and feel their best.
Chapter 28 Beauty, offering hair cutting and styling, waxing, facials, makeup services and more, will hold a grand opening celebration with light refreshments from 2 until 7 p.m. on Saturday at 31 N. Miller St. in Shillington, according to a news release.
In celebration of its opening, Chapter 28 Beauty will offer free select services to the first 28 people who come into the salon and book an appointment.
Chapter 28 Beauty owner and lead stylist Chynel Denson has been in the hair styling industry for more than 15 years.
She started her career as a stylist assistant before quickly working her way up to a senior stylist. Her passion for hair styling and dedication to her clients led her to open her own salon.
Denson attended Empire Beauty School, and she has been trained in the latest hair-cutting, coloring and styling techniques. She has a keen eye for detail and specializes in creating custom looks for her clients.
"Chynel specializes in hair journeys rather than appointments, taking her clients a step further by setting hair goals and ensuring they see their journey through to fully nourished hair and more," the release states. "Chapter 28 Beauty Salon is a direct reflection of her passion for self care and the community that has always inspired her."
Chapter 28 Beauty's team also includes licensed estheticians who focus on pampering clients via facials, waxing, brow-tints, lash lifts and more.
Dozens of salon services include haircuts, highlights, root retouches, keratin treatments, silk press, blowouts, bridal hair, special event makeup and various waxing services, including lip, chin, leg, back, under arm and "Brazilian."
Denson's top priority is to provide her clients with exceptional service and to make sure that they leave the salon looking and feeling their best. She is dedicated to continuing her education and staying up-to-date with the latest trends in the industry.
"Whether you're looking for a fresh new look or just a simple trim, Chynel and her team at 'Chapter 28 Beauty' are dedicated to making your salon experience a memorable one," a message on the business' website reads.
To stay up-to-date on Chapter 28 Beauty happenings, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram. Info: 610-983-8095; chapter28beauty.com.