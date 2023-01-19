SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Mavis Discount Tire has expanded its footprint in Berks County.
The new store, at 4846 Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township, brings "affordable vehicle services and new jobs" to the Sinking Spring area, according to a news release.
Local drivers are invited to stop by the new store for a free tire pressure and visual tire check.
"Underinflated tires decrease fuel efficiency, while overinflation can lead to irregular tread wear and reduced tread life," said Brian Sisson, Mavis' senior vice president of retail operations. "Tire pressure increases or decreases by 1 PSI per 10 degrees of temperature fluctuation. A simple tire pressure check can help drivers save money on fuel and extend the life of their tires."
Mavis, one of the largest independent tire and service providers in the United States, has more than 100 retail locations in Pennsylvania and more than 850 stores nationwide.
The company employs more than 1,800 people across the state and is hiring for additional positions as it continues to expand.
"It is a privilege to be part of the Sinking Spring community," Sisson said. "Mavis offers tires and services at the prices customers want and we are excited to welcome more drivers to our growing family."
Mavis, based in Millwood, New York, was founded in 1972 by Marion and Victor Sorbaro. The company has grown to include hundreds of locations in 21 states.
The new Berks County location features eight bays and offers a variety of products and services, including new tires and installation, flat repair services, brake repair services, oil changes, new wiper blades and installation, wheel alignment, suspension repair, new shocks and struts installation, new battery replacement, muffler and exhaust repair and air conditioning repair.