ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An iconic Allentown shopping venue is celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend.
The Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, an indoor market featuring more than 60 local businesses, will host its 70th anniversary celebration on Friday and Saturday at 1825 Chew St.
Customers will have opportunities to enter to win gift certificates and other prizes from participating merchants as well as take advantage of a market-wide gift certificate promotion, according to Laurie Wuchter, who operates the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market with her husband, Dan Wuchter.
Individuals who purchase a $70 market-wide gift certificate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday or Saturday will get a $15 market-wide gift certificate for free.
Market-wide gift certificates, valid at any market vendor, can be purchased at the grocery store at the east end of the market, Laurie said.
Individuals taking advantage of the gift certificate deal will be able to redeem them starting the following week, Laurie said.
"We have an amazing lineup of local businesses, and all of our stands are full," Laurie said. "We can't thank the community enough for supporting us all of these years."
The Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market was established in 1953 and some vendors - including Gannon's Gourmet Foods, Charlie K's Pizza and Dan's BBQ Chicken - have been in operation since its early years.
Other longtime favorites include Baringer Bros. Meats, Bedway's Fresh Fruits, Heckenberger's Seafood and Mary Ann Donut Kitchen.
New market additions include Vallos Bakery, Cuz'n Vinny's Homemade Pasta and Soul Soup, specializing in scratch-made soups and sandwiches.
"The fact is, we care deeply about the health and welfare of our community," reads a mission statement on the market's website. "Without quality food, there can be no life, no health, and no happiness. Food is not just important – it’s essential. Our mission is to bring wholesome, fresh foods from the farm to your family dinner table. If you introduce yourself to your favorite merchants, they will remember your name. Each week you will not only be presented with fresh foods, but also caring smiles and a feeling of community."
With large retail chains continuing to expand and an increasing number of people opting to shop online, the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market remains a "unique shopping experience" where guests can enjoy personalized service from friendly, local merchants, Laurie said.
Also, the market's diverse mix of businesses, including those offering fresh meats, cheeses, wine, coffee, desserts and world cuisines such as Korean, Vietnamese, Spanish and Mediterranean, make it a "huge draw," she said.
"We so appreciate everyone who shops here and not at the big boys," Laurie said.
"When you shop here, you're supporting local businesses and you're also helping yourself because unlike at the chains, you don't have to get a whole pack of ribeyes, Delmonicos or whatever you're looking for. You can get smaller portions or just two of anything if you want. They'll also cut it fresh because they're all about personalization. So, you actually get to know the owners, and you're not just a number at a check-out booth. We're old-fashioned, but that's a good thing because we have the best of everything - steaks, poultry, seafood, produce, everything!"
Market hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit allentownfarmersmarket.com.