HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown.
Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release.
Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan so that Sibri-Quinde could complete the purchase. It closed at the end of December.
Sibri-Quinde opened Sibri’s in 2018, and she's been looking to expand the family-owned and-operated restaurant because it's often crowded and parking is an issue.
When she learned that the Hellertown Diner was for sale, she thought it was a perfect opportunity and made an offer.
Sibri-Quinde plans to keep both restaurants open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and to add some customer favorite items from Sibri’s to the Hellertown Diner’s menu.
“Our customers love our eggs benedict and all the kinds of waffles we serve. They also love our pulled pork and homemade crabmeat items,” Sibri-Quinde said. “Hopefully, people will come to both places to continue to enjoy our food.”
Sibri-Quinde also plans to complete some renovations at the diner. She will keep the business open during the updates.
The Hellertown Diner opened in 2009 and has seating for 144 diners. The site was previously home to other restaurants, including Saucon Valley Diner and Burger King.