A Bethlehem business known for its Taiwanese drinks and street food is expanding with three additional locations in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.
Hocaa Bubble Tea, specializing in freshly prepared bubble tea and bubble waffles, is planning to open a second location in April at the Palmer Park Mall at Nazareth Road and Park Avenue in Palmer Township, owner and manager Xi "Tony" Cheng said.
The kiosk, tentatively set to open April 3, will be located near the Rainbow fashion store.
A third location - another kiosk - is expected to open in May at the Berkshire Mall on State Hill Road in Wyomissing, and a fourth location is tentatively set to open in the fall at the Forks Towne Center on Sullivan Trail in Forks Township, Cheng said.
Hocaa originated in May 2021 at 220 E. Third St. (next to Ctown supermarket) on Bethlehem's South Side.
"Since we opened almost two years ago, business has been good and we've had an increasing number of customers coming from the Easton area to support our business," Cheng said. "So, it's our great honor to serve more people of the Lehigh Valley in the Easton area."
The Bethlehem store, with seven counter seats, serves up classic and signature milk teas such as mango, taro, peach oolong and lychee black.
There are also fresh fruit green teas such as kumquat lemon and rose lime; fresh brewed teas such as Alishan oolong, Early Grey black and Biluochon jasmine green; and smoothies such as wildberry and coconut and pineapple.
Around a dozen "Hocaa Specials" include popular picks such as watermelon coconut milk tea and Oreo creme brulee milk tea. Medium sizes start at $4.75, and large sizes start at $5.65.
Customers can specify the amount of sugar and ice levels that they want, along with desired toppings such as pudding, brown sugar tapioca balls, coconut or grape jelly, cream cheese or brulee caramel cream foam and small juice-filled balls - known as boba - including strawberry, passion fruit and mango.
"Our brown sugar milk tea with bubble is the number one seller," Cheng said. "People also really like our bubble egg waffles, which are a popular Taiwanese street food."
For the waffles, customers can choose from four varieties - original, red bean, matcha or chocolate - before then adding optional ice cream - chocolate, vanilla, green tea or strawberry. Various toppings include fresh strawberries, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.
The Bethlehem store is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, and the Palmer kiosk will operate 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Cheng said.
The planned Forks eatery will be unique in that it also will offer ramen dishes, Cheng said.
To stay up-to-date on Hocaa happenings, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: 610-419-6966.