A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22.
The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
Owner John Labriola of Allentown wants to convert the first floor into an ice cream parlor, according to Bethlehem zoning documents.
He seeks an exception to the zoning code to convert the property from one non-conforming use in the mostly residential neighborhood to another non-conforming use. A non-conforming use is one that was legal when established but does not match current zoning. A non-conforming use can continue under a new owner but requires zoning review.
Lehigh County property records show that Labriola paid $107,000 for the end rowhome in December 2021.
Since then, he has improved the property, according to his application to the zoning board, filed by attorney Michael Recchiuti.
The parlor would be for walk-up service only, with no indoor seating. If permitted, it might have tables outside.
The proposed hours are noon to 10 p.m., at most, with reduced hours during the winter. The store would have one to two employees on at once.
If approved, the parlor would serve Leiby's hard ice cream, soft-serve ice cream and milkshakes, canned and bottled beverages and snacks.
The proposed store was on the Jan. 25 zoning agenda, but that meeting was canceled. It is now up for review at the Zoning Hearing Board's 6 p.m. Feb. 22 meeting at Bethlehem Town Hall. The meeting will also be shown on the city's YouTube channel.